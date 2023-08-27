Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy's speech stirs fan debate before Oleksandr Usyk vs. Daniel Dubois bout

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's speech in the lead-up to the heavyweight title clash between Daniel Dubois and Oleksandr Usyk fails to hit right with fight fans.

Moments before the heavyweight main event at Tarczyński Arena in Wrocław, Poland, Zelenskyy's video message about Ukraine's perseverance against the Russian invasion was aired over the boxing broadcast.

Watch Volodymyr Zelenskyy's speech aired before Oleksandr Usyk vs. Daniel Dubois below:

In the wake of the politically motivated broadcast, many fight fans flooded Twitter to slam Zelenskyy for using the highly publicized boxing event as a mouthpiece for his political agendas.

Twitter user @ScottAnd67 wrote:

"I hope Usyk gets beat just to piss off Zelenskyy."

Another user @Jeffscotia stated:

"Usyk was knocked out tonight!! You’re a f*****g cheater just like your pos leader Zelenskyy!"

Irritated by the broadcast, Twitter user @FinancialSuicid wrote:

"Why is Zelenskyy on the screen when I’m trying to watch Usyk vs. Dubois? Let me watch this fight in peace."

In an accusatory response, @MarkusDeep opined:

"This fight looks rigged now that Zelenskyy is allowed to introduce alongside Michael Buffer, [the] two fighter. Zelenskyy said he hopes Usyk will win."

A skeptical user @R3EPA wrote:

"They couldn’t let Usyk loose when Zelenskyy did a national broadcast before the scrap."

@ItsLwuis916 wrote:

"They got Zelenskyy video message at this Usyk fight lmaoo."

"One of the biggest robberies": Enraged fight fans blast Oleksandr Usyk's win against Daniel Dubois amid controversial low blow

Daniel Dubios floored Oleksandr Usyk with a body shot in the fifth round of their heavyweight title clash. The punch was ultimately ruled a low blow, resulting in the Ukrainian getting almost five minutes to recover.

Usyk then rallied back, ultimately knocking out 'Dynamite' in the ninth round. However, during his post-fight interview, Dubois challenged the decision that ruled his fifth-round knockout a low blow, claiming he was unfairly robbed off a win.

Watch Oleksandr Usyk getting dropped by Daniel Dubois below:

A section of fight fans also share a similar sentiment, with many taking to Twitter to note their two cents about the incident.

Twitter user @SPagdades stated:

"This is one of the biggest robberies in Heavyweight boxing history."

Another user @absyesufu wrote:

"Absolute robbery. Daniel Dubois should be the unified world champion."

@MC_rodrig0 wrote:

"I love Usyk, but no that’s a complete robbery. Daniel Dubois could’ve been world champion tonight!"

Another user @Joe358Kyffin opined:

"I’ve seen it a few times now, and to me, that was a legit shot to the body, that was a Robbery."

