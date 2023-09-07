Unbothered Israel Adesanya attributes Sean Strickland's continuous disrespect to his deep-seated insecurities

Israel Adesanya has attributed Sean Strickland's continuous disrespect to his deep-seated insecurities.

Adesanya is set to return to the octagon later this weekend against Strickland at UFC 293. Coming off an incredible performance against Alex Pereira which saw him regain his title, 'The Last Stylebender' is a major favorite going into the bout.

With just days remaining for the fight, Sean Strickland has been trying his best to get into the head of Israel Adesanya. Interestingly, Strickland wasnt' very respectful of the middleweight champion even when the two were not booked to fight each other. However, with him getting the opportunity to fight for the title, the disrespect has been taken to another level.

Speaking about it during an interview with Niko Pajarillo, Adesanya was asked to comment on the lack of respect shown by his upcoming opponent. While looking seemingly unbothered by the trash talk, 'The Last Stylebender' had this to say:

"On camera he's not but behind the scenes he is. I mean I put the receipts up didn't I? When I smacked him on the as* and also the other ones as well that aren't on camera. And he is respectful because he knows what I can do to him, but in front of the camera, when there's security around and the fans, he likes to act a fool because he's insecure in his own head."

Catch Adesanya's comments below:

Israel Adesanya speaks about battling jealousy and envy

Ahead of his highly anticipated middleweight championship bout against Sean Strickland, Israel Adesanya opened up about battling his emotions. During a recent media scrum ahead of UFC 293, 'The Last Stylebender' revealed he questions himself whenever he has feelings of jealousy or envy. He said:

"I question myself all the time. If I have a feeling of jealousy or envy or I'm angry or I'm sad about something, I'm like, 'well, where is that coming from?' This is the work I've done. If you watch the movie, Stylebender, you will see I've done the work on myself and I'm like, 'where is that coming from? Where is that emotion coming from?' When I identify the monster, then I kill it and then I'm able to move on with my life."

Take a look at his comments below:

