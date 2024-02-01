“Unc’s fighting each other at family reunion” - Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson set to throwdown against boxing veteran in Qatar, fans react

Quinton Jackson looks set to return to the ring later this year, drawing reactions from combat sports fans.

X account @HappyPunch shared the details on a long-awaited and long-discussed clash between Shannon 'The Cannon' Briggs and 'Rampage' Jackson, which has been made official for the second quarter of 2024.

The two bombastic personalities are clearly still being capable of getting people on social media talking. Check out some of the best fan reactions below:

"Shannon Briggs build up is gonna be entertaining"

"I swear they were gonna do it in february now it’s june?? I remember they were supposed to fight in december 2021, then got delayed to february 2022 and then to february 2024 and now this 🤦‍♂️"

"Unc's fighting each other at family reunion 😂 😭"

"Spoiler: both gas before the first round ends, the fight is horrible and short and stopped early to protect both fighters, both need oxygen before leaving the ring."

"Shannon bright is a champ"

"I'm going with Cannon Briggs. Rampage Jackson is such a cool name though."

"Briggs will slump him"

Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson's most notable knockouts wins

Jackson will be debuting under Queensberry Rules against a former lineal heavyweight champion in Shannon Briggs. Nevertheless, the former UFC champion is no stranger to closing out the show with punches in MMA.

The Tennessee native has scored several meaningful finishes with his fists during his prolific efforts in the confines of cages and rings alike.

On the Pride and KOTC circuits, the dangerous hands of 'Rampage' saw him earn stoppage wins over Ikuhisa Minowa, Kevin Randleman, Sean Gray, and Yuki Ishikawa, to name a few.

Jackson debuted in the UFC by using his boxing to halt Marvin Eastman and avenge his first-ever loss in mixed martial arts. He then followed it up by KOing Chuck Liddell with punches in their rematch as Jackson became the light heavyweight champion at UFC 71. The now-45-year-old also utilized his hands to earn his first win over Wanderlei Silva by knocking him out at UFC 92.

Jackson began his Bellator MMA run with Joey Beltran and Christian M'Pumbu falling to a barrage of fists from the veteran scrapper. Also in this Bellator tenure, he scored his last finish to tie up a legendary series with his arch-rival, 'The Axe Murderer' Wanderlei Silva.