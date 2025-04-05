Undefeated featherweight sends ice cold warning to Alexander Volkanovski and Diego Lopes ahead of UFC 314 clash 

Former UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski will face Diego Lopes for the vacant 145-pound title at UFC 314. Ahead of the bout, undefeated featherweight contender Movsar Evloev asserted that the new champion won't have a title defense to their name.

Evolev made his UFC debut in 2019 and has secured nine consecutive wins in the promotion. The only criticism the Russian is facing is his lack of finishes, which has gotten in the way of him receiving a title shot. Evloev is likely to get a title shot next, and he promised that if he faced the winner of Volkanovski and Lopes next, neither of them would have a successful title defense.

Evloev sent a message to Alexander Volkanovski and Diego Lopes on his Instagram story. He wrote:

"No one of them will defend this title."

Screenshot of Movsar Evloev's story [Image courtesy: @movsar_evloev_94 on Instagram]

Alexander Volkanovski reveals his gameplan for the upcoming title clash against Diego Lopes

Diego Lopes is one of the most promising contenders in the UFC today due to his ruthless aggression and dangerous ground game. Former UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski is planning to use Lopes' aggression against him in their fight.

'The Great' is planning to secure a stoppage win against Lopes and prove his merit after sustaining back-to-back losses in the octagon. During an interview with Kevin Iole ahead of his title clash at UFC 314, Volkanovski said:

"I really do see myself being able to finish this guy, because he's so aggressive, so dangerous. Where I'm at, I feel like I'm going to capitalize on that. If I don't, alright. I can go out there and just dominate and just show everyone that I'm still that guy."

Check out Alexander Volkanovski's comments below (15:15):

