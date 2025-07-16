  • home icon
  • Undefeated PFL champion Timur Khizriev shot five times in Dagestan, fans react to footage of attack: "He def 30-27 those bullets"

Undefeated PFL champion Timur Khizriev shot five times in Dagestan, fans react to footage of attack: "He def 30-27 those bullets"

By Nishant Zende.
Modified Jul 16, 2025 04:27 GMT
Fans react to Timur Khizriev surviving scary shooting. [Image courtesy: Getty Images]
Fans react to Timur Khizriev surviving scary shooting. [Image courtesy: Getty Images]

PFL superstar Timur Khizriev has been hospitalized after getting shot five times in Makhachkala, Dagestan. The 2024 PFL featherweight champion was reportedly ambushed outside a residential building by two masked individuals, who then opened fire on him with non-lethal traumatic pistols.

Per MMA Junkie's Mike Bohn, Khizriev's management confirmed that he is alive and currently out of danger. The PFL star notably has an undefeated record of 18-0 and last beat Brendan Loughnane via unanimous decision last November.

Russian news outlet @VestnikMMA shared footage of the attack on X, along with its initial report on the incident. The report confirmed that he had to undergo surgery after being shot with non-lethal rounds.

After MMA-based handle @SpinninBackfist resposted the video via an X post, fans flocked to the comments section to express their thoughts.

One fan lauded Khizriev's tenacity in light of terrifying danger and wrote:

"He def 30-27'd those bullets."

Another fan wrote:

"Dude, he still got the takedown after getting shot."

Check out some more reactions below:

Screenshots from @SpinninBackfist on X
Screenshots from @SpinninBackfist on X

When Timur Khizriev downplayed the "Dagestan vs. Ireland" rivalry

Despite Khabib Nurmagomedov's legendary rivalry with Conor McGregor, Timur Khizriev didn't think that a "Dagestan vs. Ireland" debate was necessary. The PFL star once shared his thoughts on the matter before facing an Irishman at Bellator 297 in June 2023.

In a pre-fight interview, Khizriev acknowledged that the Dagestan-Ireland debate was fueled by the legendary Nurmagomedov-McGregor rivalry. However, dismissing the notion that there was a major rivalry between the two nations, he said:

"I hadn't even thought of such a thing, Dagestan vs. Ireland. I think it's just a coincidence. Obviously, with Conor and Khabib, those are big names. For me, it doesn't really matter. I know they have a lot of great fighters in Ireland, but I don't see it as a rivalry necessarily." [H/t: MMA Junkie]
Watch the full pre-fight interview below:

youtube-cover
Nishant Zende.

Nishant Zende.

Nishant brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to his MMA reporting for Sportskeeda. During his 1.5 years with the organization and previous work, Nishant has established himself as a prolific writer in the MMA community. With a Bachelor's degree in Media and Journalism and a Master's degree in International Relations, Nishant's educational background enhances his analytical and reporting skills.

Nishant admires UFC legend Georges St-Pierre for his dominance and exemplary conduct inside and outside the cage. The monumental UFC 229 event, headlined by a grudge match between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor, captivated Nishant and solidified his passion for MMA.

Nishant focuses on delivering high-quality content by giving attention to detail, and rigorous fact-checking via multiple layers. His dedication is evident in his achievement of publishing over 1.7K articles and accumulating 4.4 million reads in less than two years.

Nishant feels that it is only a matter of time that MMA takes over Boxing as the no.1 combat sport. Beyond MMA, his interests include philosophy, music exploration, and wildlife photography.

