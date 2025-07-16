Undefeated PFL champion Timur Khizriev shot five times in Dagestan, fans react to footage of attack: "He def 30-27 those bullets"

PFL superstar Timur Khizriev has been hospitalized after getting shot five times in Makhachkala, Dagestan. The 2024 PFL featherweight champion was reportedly ambushed outside a residential building by two masked individuals, who then opened fire on him with non-lethal traumatic pistols.
Per MMA Junkie's Mike Bohn, Khizriev's management confirmed that he is alive and currently out of danger. The PFL star notably has an undefeated record of 18-0 and last beat Brendan Loughnane via unanimous decision last November.
Russian news outlet @VestnikMMA shared footage of the attack on X, along with its initial report on the incident. The report confirmed that he had to undergo surgery after being shot with non-lethal rounds.
When Timur Khizriev downplayed the "Dagestan vs. Ireland" rivalry
Despite Khabib Nurmagomedov's legendary rivalry with Conor McGregor, Timur Khizriev didn't think that a "Dagestan vs. Ireland" debate was necessary. The PFL star once shared his thoughts on the matter before facing an Irishman at Bellator 297 in June 2023.
In a pre-fight interview, Khizriev acknowledged that the Dagestan-Ireland debate was fueled by the legendary Nurmagomedov-McGregor rivalry. However, dismissing the notion that there was a major rivalry between the two nations, he said:
"I hadn't even thought of such a thing, Dagestan vs. Ireland. I think it's just a coincidence. Obviously, with Conor and Khabib, those are big names. For me, it doesn't really matter. I know they have a lot of great fighters in Ireland, but I don't see it as a rivalry necessarily." [H/t: MMA Junkie]
Watch the full pre-fight interview below: