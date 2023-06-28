Undefeated teenage boxing prospect Ashton Sylve faces tough test against 34-fight vet on Jake Paul-Nate Diaz card

Ashton Sylve is a phenomenal prospect in the sport of boxing. The 19-year-old currently boasts an undefeated record of nine wins and no losses. Furthermore, eight of his wins have come by way of knockout, highlighting the young talent's ability to finish his bouts.

On August 5, Sylve will face the toughest test of his career to date when he squares off against William Silva on the undercard of Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz. The Brazilian is a veteran of 'the sweet science', having fought 34 times and claiming victory in 30 of those bouts.

There is a massive gap in experience between the two boxers. This is on top of an age gap as Sylve is only 19 years old, while Silva is 36. Defeating the Brazilian will be a tall order for the undefeated teenage prospect. A win, however, could catapult him into uncharted territory.

If he manages to defeat a veteran of 34 fights, there is no going back to facing less experienced foes for Ashton Sylve. The 19-year-old is signed to Jake Paul's Most Valuable Promotions and will look to extend his undefeated record to a perfect 10-0 by defeating 'Baby Face'.

Sylve, who is known by his alias 'H2O', is among several boxers who call Most Valuable Promotions their home. These boxers include Amanda Serrano, one of the best women boxers in the world, and Shadasia Green.

Ashton Sylve and his MMA counterpart Raul Rosas Jr.

The hype generated by Ashton Sylve for his upcoming boxing match against an older and more experienced boxer like William Silva is similar to the interest many had, and still do, in Raul Rosas Jr. The UFC prospect is a year younger than 'H2O' and previously held a record of seven wins and no losses.

'El Nino Problema' wowed MMA fans around the world by defeating Mando Gutierrez in 'Dana White's Contender Series' last year. After his UFC debut against Jay Perrin at UFC 282, Raul Rosas Jr. vowed to break Jon Jones' record as the youngest champion in UFC history.

However, 'El Nino Problema' was taught a humbling lesson when he suffered a loss against Christian Rodriguez at UFC 287.

