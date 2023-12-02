Undefeated UFC fighter makes opinion known after noticing a “curious trend” in the wake of Yair Rodriguez vs Brian Ortega 2 booking

Undefeated UFC featherweight Movsar Evloev has called out both Brian Ortega and Yair Rodriguez, following the announcement of their rematch.

Ortega and Rodriguez first faced-off in July last year at UFC on ABC 3. The two featherweights were looking to make a statement and push for a title shot, however the bout is infamously remembered for the injury 'T-City' suffered in the first-round.

Upon the very first take-down attempt and scramble from Rodriguez, Ortega's shoulder immediately popped out and he was unable to continue. 'El Pantera' was then handed the victory courtesy of a TKO.

Now, over a year since their first fight, it has been confirmed that Brian Ortega and Yair Rodriguez will run it back. Their rematch is booked to headline UFC Mexico on February 24.

Whilst the news has delighted some fans, one fighter in particular has a major issue with the booking.

Undefeated prospect Movsar Evloev (17-0) responded to the news and claimed he had been pushing to face either Ortega or Rodriguez, but was repeatedly told they were both injured. He wrote:

"Noticed a curious trend in the fight game - every time I inquire about Ortega or Rodriguez, they're apparently dealing with injuries. Yet, like magic, they make a swift recovery when I have a fight booked."

Fans react to Brian Ortega vs. Yair Rodriguez rematch announcement

MMA fans have had a mixed response to Brian Ortega being given another shot against Yair Rodriguez.

'T-City' suffered a shoulder injury in the first-round of their bout last July, meaning he is now 2-3 in his last five appearances. The mixed form of Ortega has lead to some backlash from fans, with many questioning why he has been given yet another notable name as an opponent. One fan wrote:

"Ortega getting big fight after big fight after big fight.....for no reason"

Another fan claimed the 32-year-old, who is ranked No.3 in the 145lb rankings, should lose the number next to his name if he comes up short once again.

"Ortega shouldnt be ranked if he loses"

Despite the mixed response, there are some fans who are excited to see the pair run it back. A fan of Brian Ortega even expects to see him pick up the victory, should he remain injury free. They responded:

"I’m hype for this, didn’t Ortega get the dislocation in top half guard? I could see Ortega getting it done if he can get Yair down #UFCMexico"

