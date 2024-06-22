Undefeated UFC star calls out Sharabutdin Magomedov after controversial UFC Saudi Arabia win: "Give me Bullet"

Earlier this evening at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Sharabutdin Magomedov outclassed UFC debutant Antonio Trocoli on the feet to earn a third-round TKO victory. The win has put the Dagestani in the crosshairs of a fellow undefeated middleweight contender.

At UFC Saudi Arabia, 'Shara Bullet's' speed turned out to be Trocoli's kryptonite, rendering the Brazilian unable to match his opponent on the feet. While 'Malvado' tried to resort to grappling, the Russian's improved takedown defense proved to be impregnable.

However, Trocoli almost succeded in securing a takedown in the second round. But an illegal fence grab by 'Shara Bullet', which failed to be spotted by the referee, prevented the takedown.

This foul play has shrouded the 30-year-old otherwise spectacular win in controversy.

Nevertheless, surging UFC star Bo Nickal seems to want a piece of 'Shara Bullet'. In a post on X following the fight, Nickal wrote:

"Give me Bullet."

Nickal (6-0) has won all three of his UFC fights via finishes. In his most recent fight, the former collegiate wrestling stand-out earned a second-round submission win over Cody Brundage at UFC 300.

However seeing as the 28-year-old is one of the most decorated wrestlers to have ever fought in the promotion, Magomedov who is predominantly a striker, might be a tailored match-up for him.

Sharabutdin Magomedov on fighting on UFC's maiden Saudi Arabia card

UFC's inaugural fight night in Saudi Arabia couldn't have gone any better. The main card of the event delivered spectacular knockouts as well as displays of absolute grit and courage. Sharabutdin Magomedov for one is thankful that he got to fight on the historic fight card.

Speaking to Daniel Cormier during his post-fight octagon interview, 'Shara Bullet' said:

"This is a huge honor for me to be in this first historic card in Saudi Arabia. I was waiting for this opportunity for such a long time and we did it, thank to god. [As per Magomedov's translator]"

Catch Sharabutdin Magomedov's comments below (1:55):