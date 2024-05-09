"Undisputed shape"- Fans react to Tyson Fury flaunting ripped physique before facing Oleksandr Usyk

Tyson Fury has shown off his physique ahead of his undisputed heavyweight title showdown against Oleksandr Usyk. The pair will collide on May 18 at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

There had been question marks surrounding the undefeated Fury (34-1-0) heading into the fight following his performance against Francis Ngannou last year. 'The Gypsy King' looked far from his best and only narrowly won the bout fight via split decision.

Whilst Fury had told fans that he had taken his fight camp against Ngannou more seriously than any opponent before, his physique and performance put that in serious doubt.

Now, however, with his undefeated status and the undisputed label on the line, the 35-year-old looks to be in the best shape of his career.

Taking to Instagram to show off his physique, Tyson Fury shared a photo and captioned the post:

"Undisputed incoming💯✅ 18/5/24"

Fans have been reacting to the image of Fury, with many opting to praise him for the results of his hard work.

One wrote:

"Undisputed shape 🚀🚀🚀"

Another fan said:

"Looking in brilliant shape champ"

Instagram user @cory.ryan1988 wrote:

"Imagine his movement looking like that. The greatest heavyweight of all time"

Despite his efforts, some fans still don't believe it will be enough for Fury to conquer Usyk. One fan wrote:

"Usyk will still win he’s on a different level"

Another fan said:

"Usyk will still win he’s on a level you’re not close to. Wide decision or late stoppage 🙌"

Fans react to Tyson Fury's physique

Tyson Fury praises Oleksandr Usyk's ability ahead of undisputed showdown

Tyson Fury has insisted that isn't underestimating Oleksandr Uysk ahead of their bout in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Before he arrives in the Middle East, Fury, the lineal heavyweight champion, spoke to Queensberry promotions and was asked his thoughts on the fight and his preparation.

'The Gypsy King' admitted that he would be foolish to step into the ring not being prepared for the unified heavyweight champ but he is ultimately excited by the challenge:

"Oleksandr Usyk's a real bad man, and to underestimate Usyk, you'd be a mug. So I'm training hard for him, I'm doing everything I can. I respect his career as well - Olympic champion, undisputed cruiserweight champion, he is unified heavyweight champion. You have to respect that. I'm not fighting some guy who's had 14 and won 11, you know. I'm fighting the real deal. I'm looking forward to the challenge."

Catch Fury's comments here (9:11):