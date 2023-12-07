Undisputed: The Women's Revolution Update - Claressa Shields among four new fighters added to the game

The Undisputed boxing video game announced its sixth improvement, releasing a new Women's Revolution Update.

Undisputed announced on social media on Dec. 7 that the Women's Revolution Update was now complete, adding four female fighters and one new venue to the game. As a part of the renovation, female boxers Claressa Shields, Heather Hardy, Seniesa Estrada, and Franchon Crews-Dezurn are now playable characters.

Per the update release, Shields and Crews-Dezurn will be included in the women's welterweight division, while Hardy and Estrada will join the women's lightweight division. The game also announced improved visual damage and AI updates in their Instagram post.

The game is currently available on all gaming platforms after initially being released on Jan. 31.

Who is Claressa Shields fighting next?

After defending her undisputed middleweight title against Maricela Conejo in June, Claressa Shields announced that she would re-sign with the PFL and make a return to MMA.

Despite being on top of the boxing world, Shields is just 1-1 as a professional MMA fighter, with both fights in the PFL smart cage. The 'GWOAT' enjoyed a successful comeback TKO win in her debut but would lose her next fight by split decision to Abigail Montes.

Since the loss to Montes in 2021, Claressa Shields has not competed in MMA since but has defended her boxing titles three more times. In the same time frame, Shields told declared in ESPN interviews that she would devote more of her time to training in Brazilian jiu-jitsu, even claiming she could become a BJJ black belt in just two years.

While Shields' next MMA opponent has not been announced, there are more options for her in 2024 than there were in 2021. With the PFL's recent acquisition of Bellator, the pool of potential opponents for the top pound-for-pound female boxer has opened up.

Having already been briefly linked to PFL star Kayla Harrison, Shields has also engaged in a back-and-forth with Bellator featherweight champion Cris Cyborg. All three women are now in the same promotion, along with PFL featherweight champion Larissa Pacheco.