"Undisputed, undefeated" - Chael Sonnen's 'won all 10 rounds' tweet on Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz fight has fans in splits

Nate Diaz and Jake Paul finally clashed in a boxing bout on August 5, 2023, with Paul emerging victorious via unanimous decision.

Despite the defeat, Diaz's resilience and determination earned him respect from fans and critics alike.

While the judges ruled in favor of 'The Problem Child,' former UFC Hall of Famer Chael Sonnen had a humorous take on the match's outcome. Via a sarcastic tweet, 'The Bad Guy' playfully claimed that Diaz had won all 10 rounds, poking fun at the obvious result. His tongue-in-cheek tweet read:

"Nate Diaz won ALL 10 rounds."

This humorous claim left fight fans amused, with many appreciating Sonnen's witty sarcasm. One fan reacted to the tweet, stating:

"😂 Uncle Chael Sarcasm. Love it."

Another fan wrote:

"Undisputed, Undefeated"

Some fans joined in on the fun, appreciating the lighthearted banter:

"Hehe how’s that! He was like a punching bag all ten rounds 🤣🤣"

However, amid the laughter, one fan provided a more critical opinion.

"Nate possesses pretty much zero in the way of boxing skills and technique. I don’t care what he says about doing it his whole life. Looked awful. That being said, for that performance to take Paul the distance only proves if Paul fights a legit boxer, he has no chance of winning."

Fans' reaction

Teddy Atlas applauds Jake Paul's boxing prowess following his win against Nate Diaz

Jake Paul's victory over Nate Diaz received mixed reactions from the combat sports community, with some critics questioning the age factor of his MMA opponents. Despite the criticism, the 26-year-old YouTuber turned boxer has found support in the form of renowned boxing trainer and pundit Teddy Atlas.

Taking to Twitter, Atlas showered praise upon Jake Paul's boxing skills while acknowledging the skepticism surrounding his choice of opponents. Atlas emphasized that Paul's boxing journey is still in its early stages, and he has faced battle-hardened MMA veterans in the ring.

In a series of tweets, Atlas defended Paul and gave credit to both fighters for providing an interesting and captivating night of boxing.

Atlas wrote:

"Paul won clearly but credit both because it was an interesting night with enough ‘moments’ to make everyone Happy! #PaulDiaz"

"Yes Paul’s Boxing skills are more polished & Diaz’ best tools are in Cage, but don’t discount Diaz has spent life in this environment. Impressive what Paul’s done. #PaulDiaz"

"Give credit to Paul, yes he’s beating MMA fighters, but he’s only been fighting 3 yrs. and he’s in with real ‘life’ long warriors. #PaulDiaz"

