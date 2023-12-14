"Unless you dislike her countries politics" - Tristan Tate crafts a response true to his character in reply to Georges St-Pierre

Polarizing social media influencer Tristan Tate recently responded to Georges St-Pierre's perspective on the sense of responsibility linked to relationships with individuals from diverse nationalities.

The UFC Hall-of-Famer recently shared insights on X, offering advice to those pursuing relationships with individuals from different nationalities. 'Rush' wrote:

"When you make love to a woman of another nationality, do it well. Because you represent an entire country. 😂"

Tristan responded:

"Unless you dislike her countries politics and want to send a message distaste."

Check out the social media exchange below:

While Andrew Tate is known for expressing controversial opinions on various topics, his younger brother, Tristan, may not have attained the same level of notoriety as 'Cobra'. Still, he is certainly familiar with courting controversy.

The Tate brothers were released from house arrest after a widely covered legal dispute in August. The ex-kickboxer and his younger sibling were accused of various offenses, including assault, human trafficking, and operating an illicit enterprise that exploited young women.

Tristan Tate endorses Conor McGregor's possible bid for Irish presidency

Tristan Tate and Andrew Tate firmly support Conor McGregor should he choose to pursue the Irish presidency.

The former UFC two-division champion's possible venture into politics gained traction after he claimed that Irish authorities were unjustly targeting him as a "scapegoat" for the recent Dublin riot. McGregor argued that the government intended to shift focus from a stabbing incident involving children, leading to anti-immigrant protests and unrest in Ireland's capital on November 23.

Following these developments, 'The Notorious' outlined his potential journey toward the Irish presidency, expressing confidence in his chances by stating, "I believe I have a good shot."

During a recent episode of TateSpeech, the Tate brothers backed McGregor's possible venture into politics:

"Conor McGregor – who I do not know personally by the way, I have never met Conor – is considering, strongly considering running to be president of Ireland. I think that is a wonderful idea. I would believe that Conor McGregor far more reluctant to send random Irish to die in places like Iraq than these old Irish leaders who’ve never seen a day in combat in their life and also me and you [Andrew Tate] are Irish."

He added:

"We are 25% Irish and if Conor McGregor runs in any Irish election I will fly to Ireland and vote for him."

Check out Tristan Tate's comments below:

