"Unlike the KSI fight, I also visualize losing" - Logan Paul compares his mental approach during Floyd Mayweather bout and his KSI fights

In the aftermath of his iconic fight against Floyd Mayweather, Logan Paul has drawn a comparison between his recent bout with the boxing legend and his fights against KSI.

During the latest edition of the Impaulsive podcast, Logan Paul claimed that he visualized the worst possible outcome during his fight with Floyd Mayweather. The YouTuber added that this wasn't something he had done prior to the KSI fight(s).

"I'm also super visual, like I visualize everything. I manifest everything and unlike the KSI fight, I also visualize losing, I also visualize like the worst possible outcome. As well as, the best one and that fear of not wanting that to happen, being fully aware that it could, like acknowledging it. Going, I see how that could happen, helps me and that's where we differed a little bit, right? Because we talked about only seeing victory, only seeing tasting that win and I was just really honest with myself throughout this whole process and it works for me as an athlete."

Logan Paul fought fellow YouTuber KSI twice. The first fight between the pair ended in a draw, but the rematch went in favor of the British YouTuber.

Despite a draw and a loss on his record, Logan Paul was chosen to fight Floyd Mayweather on his return to the boxing ring.

Logan Paul fought Floyd Mayweather in an exhibition bout

Logan Paul fought Floyd Mayweather in an eight-round exhibition bout at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida. The pair went the distance with one another, and Paul even caught Mayweather with some solid shots.

However, Mayweather, being the veteran he is, outworked Paul throughout the fight and connected with some brutal punches of his own.

Eventually, the undefeated Floyd Mayweather failed to knock out Logan Paul, and the two men fought each other for the entire eight rounds.

