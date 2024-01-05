Upcoming boxing fights: All major clashes scheduled for January 2024

The sport of boxing had a big year in 2023 as several highly anticipated, long-awaited bouts took place. Matchups between Gervonta 'Tank Davis and Ryan Garcia, Terence 'Bud' Crawford and Errol Spence Jr., Canelo Alvarez and Jermell Charlo, and Devin Haney and Vasiliy Lomachenko highlighted a strong year for the sport. Furthermore, an exhibition bout between Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou brought plenty of eyes to the sport, as well.

Despite the strong year, there are plenty of fights that fans are still clamoring for entering 2024. While fans will have to wait until February for the undisputed heavyweight title bout between Fury and Oleksandr Usyk, there are still plenty of fights to look forward to in January.

The year will kick off with Vergil Ortiz Jr. putting his undefeated 19-0 record, all of which have come via knockout, on the line against 30-3 Fredrick Lawson on Jan. 6. Ohara Davies (25-2) and Ismael Barroso (24-4-2) will also clash on the card, with the WBA super lightweight interim title on the line.

The most anticipated fight of the month will take place on Jan. 13 as Artur Beterbiev, who is 19-0 with 19 knockouts, puts his IBF, WBC, and WBO light heavyweight titles on the line against Callum Smith, who is 29-1 with his only loss coming against Canelo Alvarez. The co-main event of the card will feature 26-2 Jason Moloney, who will put his WBO bantamweight title on the line against 20-2 Saul Sanchez.

Expand Tweet

The following week, on Jan. 20, Natasha Jonas (14-2-1) will put her IBF women's welterweight title on the line against 19-1 Mikaela Mayer. Three days later, two title fights will take place as Kenshiro Teraji (22-1) will look to defend his WBA and WBC light flyweight titles against Carlos Canizales (26-1-1). The co-main event will feature WBA flyweight champion Artem Dalakian (22-0) defending his belt against Seigo Yuri Akui (18-2-1).

While no belt will be on the line, a high-profile boxing matchup will take place on Jan. 27. Jaime Munguia (42-0) will face John Ryder (32-6) in a matchup of former title holders.

Which fight could have the biggest impact on boxing in 2024?

Of all the exciting matchups in January 2024, Artur Beterbiev's upcoming bout with Callum Smith will have the biggest impact on the sport of boxing. If Beterbiev is able to remain undefeated and retain the IBF, WBC, and WBO light heavyweight titles, a long-awaited matchup with WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol, who boasts a 22-0 record, seems inevitable.

The pair have been on a collision course, and a bout between the two remains one of the most highly anticipated fights in the sport. Bivol retained his title with a unanimous decision victory over Lyndon Arthur to close the year and reportedly signed a deal for the undisputed title bout. If Beterbiev is able to get past Smith, the bout appears likely to finally come to fruition.

Expand Tweet