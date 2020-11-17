Update on Conor McGregor's participation in rematch against Dustin Poirier at UFC 257

According to ESPN’s Ariel Helwani, the discussions to finalize Conor McGregor’s participation in his rematch against Dustin Poirier are moving in the right direction.

Additionally, Dustin Poirier has now taken to his official social media account and put forth a tweet, revealing that he’s set to leave for Florida for his training camp in the morning.

Poirier’s tweet, in turn, has led many to believe that the training camp he’s referring to is for his much-awaited rematch against Conor McGregor, likely to take place on January 23rd, 2021.

The first fight between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier took place back in September of 2014. It witnessed McGregor secure a dominant first-round TKO victory.

Both McGregor and Poirier subsequently went on to scale great heights of glory in their respective careers.

Conor McGregor’s most recent fight was a 40-second TKO victory over Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone in January. Meanwhile, Dustin Poirier’s most recent fight was a five-round unanimous decision win against Dan Hooker in June.

Earlier this year, Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier hinted at a potential UFC rematch that was expected to take place in either late 2020 or early 2021.

However, McGregor eventually suggested their rematch might not be a professional MMA fight under the UFC banner, but an MMA sparring match instead. The Notorious One even noted that the proceeds of the sparring match would be donated to charitable causes.

Dustin Poirier, on his part, seemingly concurred with McGregor’s proposal for them to face one another in the martial arts sparring match.

Nevertheless, over the past few weeks, UFC President Dana White has consistently noted that the long-awaited rematch between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier will be a professional MMA bout contested under the UFC banner.

Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier 2 hasn’t been finalized yet

The vast majority of MMA fans and experts have recently noted that the buildup to the Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier rematch has been a rather befuddling one.

This is because even though the UFC, McGregor, and Poirier all have claimed to be ready to bring the fight to fruition, the fight’s contracts haven’t been signed as of yet.

The rematch is expected to transpire at the UFC 257 event, that’s scheduled to take place on January 23rd, 2021.

ESPN’s Ariel Helwani has provided an update on the high-stakes rematch between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier.

“The talks to finalize Conor McGregor’s participation in the Jan. 23 fight versus Dustin Poirier are moving in the right direction, sources say, but not done yet.”

Furthermore, Dustin Poirier’s tweet regarding him leaving for training camp read as follows:

“Off to Florida for training camp in the morning!!”

The talks to finalize Conor McGregor’s participation in the Jan. 23 fight versus Dustin Poirier are moving in the right direction, sources say, but not done yet. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) November 16, 2020

Off to Florida for training camp in the morning!!⚔ — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) November 16, 2020

Which fighter do you think would emerge victorious in the rematch between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier? Sound off in the comments.