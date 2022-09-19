Updated UFC bantamweight fan rankings after Jose Aldo's retirement, new fighter enters at No.15

The retirement of Jose Aldo sent shockwaves throughout the entire MMA community. While it marked the end of the former featherweight champion's legendary career inside the cage, Aldo's exit has now opened up a space for another fighter in the top 15.

After Aldo's decision to call time on his UFC tenure emerged, the Brazilian was removed from the UFC fan rankings. MMA reporter Aaron Bronsteter detailed the change prior to the official retirement announcement.

"Jose Aldo has been removed from the UFC fan rankings pool. The most recent news on Aldo was that his coach felt he should retire, but thought he may want to fight out his contract with one last fight in Rio at UFC 283."

With his exit, Aldo has made way for Adrian Yanez. The American has claimed the No.15 spot in the UFC fan rankings.

"In the updated bantamweight rankings, Adrian Yanez enters at #15"

Adrian Yanez has emerged as a top prospect in the 135-pound division. Since making his promotional debut at UFC Fight Night: Hall vs Silva, Yanez has found great success in the Octagon, scoring wins over Randy Costa, Davey Grant, and Tony Kelley in recent times.

Max Holloway and Alexander Volkanovski wish Jose Aldo a happy retirement

Jose Aldo's career in the UFC was no doubt an inspiration for many. While the Brazilian plyed his trade at bantamweight towards the end of his time in the promotion, 'Junior' made his name as one of the most dominant featherweights of all time.

Following Aldo's retirement, two of the Brazilian's former opponents, former champion Max Holloway and reigning titleholder Alexander Volkanovski, paid their respects to Aldo.

In a tweet, 'Blessed' wrote:

"The King of RIO! What a career brother! Go enjoy retirement brother. Eat some açaí with cashew and powder milk for me 🤙🏻 @josealdojunior"

In his own post, Volkanovski labeled the departing Aldo the "featherweight GOAT," despite some suggesting that the Australian has surpassed Aldo in that respect.

"Wish nothing but the best to the Featherweight Goat @josealdojunior 🙏"

Aldo lost two consecutive fights to Holloway via TKO and later suffered a unanimous decision defeat to Volkanovski at UFC 237.

