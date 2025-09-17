"Ur an old age pensioner" - Darren Till goes nuclear on Yoel Romero while responding to fight callout 

Darren Till recently went ballistic on Yoel Romero after the UFC icon called out the Englishman for a fight.Romero made his Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) debut against Theo Doukaus last weekend. Despite many questioning the 48-year-old's chances, Romero secured a stunning second-round TKO victory. In the aftermath, the UFC icon called out Till for his next fight during an interview with Ariel Helwani and said:&quot;I watched Darren Till's fight [against Luke Rockhold at Misfits Boxing 22] and I loved the way he boxed. That's the fight I want next.&quot;After @arielhelwani shared a clip of Romero's comments via an X post, Till quote-shared the video with a ruthless message for the Cuban-American fighter. Seemingly dismissing the callout, Till wrote:&quot;Yoel, shut ya f**king fat old mouth. Think I give a sh*t about you nowadays? Do I f**k. Come over to boxing, and I’ll leave your fat, juiced head on the canvas. In fact, I’ve been told to stop calling old c*nts like yourself out, so f**k it. I don’t even wanna fight you.&quot;Firing a shot at Helwani and Mike Perry, Till continued:&quot;Ur an old-age pensioner. Ur a bus pass dependent. Don’t even call my name, ya b*m. Mike Perry, ur a b*m as well. Ur manager is a b*m also. And his brother is a b*m. Even Ariel, ur a little instigator b*m. Stop calling my name. Fucking gang of bums. Sam Jones ya a little glass collector for Eddie and Frank.&quot;Darren Till issues bold prediction for potential Jake Paul fightDarren Till recently shared his thoughts on a potential Jake Paul fight. The Englishman isn't worried about Paul's threat in the squared circle and believes he could knock out the former Disney star with ease.In an interview with Ariel Helwani (via @arielhelwani on X), Till shared his two cents on the matter while outlining his potential training strategy and said&quot;We have to look at the facts with Jake. He's fighting Gervonta Davis in a mega, mega fight. Jake can really, really box. He's got power. He's a big, strong lump... He's a fighter. He's a professional boxer, right now. I would knock Jake out. Just my switches and my experience, I would knock Jake flat out. That would be a fight I would train for like never before. I would bring a whole team around me, 12-14 weeks.&quot;