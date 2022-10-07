Uriah Hall next fight: Who is Le'Veon Bell and when is he fighting 'Prime Time'?

Uriah Hall is set to take on NFL player Le'Veon Bell in a four-round boxing match later this year.

The contest will take place at 195lbs in Glendale, Arizona. Bell fought fellow American footballer Adrian Peterson in September and walked away victorious after five rounds of fighting. The boxing match is currently on the undercard of Jake Paul's bout against former UFC champion Anderson Silva, which is taking place on October 29th.

Le'Veon Bell is not a career fighter and is currently a free-agent running back. Bell has previously played in the NFL for the Pittsburgh Steelers, New York Jets, Kansas City Chiefs, Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Uriah Hall retired from professional MMA after losing back-to-back bouts in the UFC. Hall was beaten by André Muniz and Sean Strickland, losing both via unanimous decision. 'Prime Time' finished his career with a 10-9 UFC record, but fought many well-respected fighters during his organizational career.

As mentioned, his upcoming opponent has no professional experience as a fighter. However, Bell impressed many with his boxing display against Adrian Peterson, so the NFL star will likely have lots of confidence despite his lack of experience.

Watch Bell's impressive knockout victory here:

Did Uriah Hall compete in The Ultimate Fighter?

Yes, Uriah Hall first announced himself to the mainstream MMA world when putting on an impressive run in The Ultimate Fighter 17. In his run-up to the Ultimate Fighter Finale, Hall managed to beat Andy Enz, Adam Cella, Bubba McDaniel and Dylan Andrews in consecutive bouts.

Only Enz managed to make it past the second round against Hall, with 'Prime Time' beating Enz via unanimous decision back in 2012. However, Hall lost a narrow split decision against Kelvin Gastelum in the Ultimate Fighter Finale, but still joined the UFC after the bout.

Watch Hall compete in the Ultimate Fighter here:

Uriah Hall made his full UFC debut against John Howard at UFC Fight Night 26: Shogun vs. Sonnen. Once again 'Prime Time' suffered a crushing defeat. Hall lost via split decision for the second-time in a row, but bounced back after beating Chris Leben, Thiago Santos and Ronald Stallings in consecutive bouts.

The 38-year-old has since retired from professional MMA after losing back-to-back outings against Sean Strickland and André Muniz. Hall now faces Le'Veon Bell in a boxing match, with the bout taking place on the undercard of Jake Paul's fight against Anderson Silva.

