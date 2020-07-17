UFC Hall of Famer, Urijah Faber is willing to get back to Octagon action and has also picked an opponent whom he would like to face for his next fight. Having ended his retirement last summer, Faber scored a win over Ricky Simon in his return fight before losing to newly-crowned UFC Bantamweight Champion, Petr Yan at UFC 245.

For his next opponent though, Faber wants to face Pedro Munhoz. 'The California Kid' recently said on the Schmozone podcast that he would like to face Munhoz just because he likes him and would rather fight guys that he has some respect for. (H/T: BJ Penn)

“I would fight Pedro just because I like Pedro. I would rather fight people I have some respect for and are high-class guys. That is a fight I would take because he asked for it politely.”- Urijah Faber said on the Schmozone podcast.

Pedro Munhoz is currently scheduled to face another UFC veteran in the form of Frankie Edgar at UFC 252. Therefore, a fight between Munhoz and Faber probably wouldn't happen anytime soon, especially until the latter's baby is born in October.

“Now, with the baby, the baby is due in October, I will have to wait until after the baby. I’m down for taking fights. I think the intrigue for me is the window is definitely going to close in the next few years… I definitely think it would be fun to get in there and mix it up.”

The UFC Bantamweight Division is currently stacked with some top fighters, including the likes of Cody Garbrandt, Sean O'Malley, Dominick Cruz, Jose Aldo, and more. It remains to be seen if Urijah Faber will face either one of these guys for his next fight or if he would like to wait till the Pedro Munhoz fight is available.

What could we expect from Urijah Faber's UFC return?

Urijah Faber is likely to take time off for a few months now and it remains to be seen if 'The California Kid' will return in 2020 or not. A fight between Faber and Munhoz could possibly take place before the end of the year, regardless of the outcome of Munhoz's fight against Edgar at UFC 252.