"USADA about to start testing these refs" - Ex-UFC star reacts to referee Mike Beltran's alleged display of strength at UFC Vegas 101

Former UFC middleweight contender Derek Brunson reacted to Mike Beltran's alleged show of strength at UFC Vegas 101. Jacobe Smith faced Preston Parsons in a welterweight contest on the preliminary card which Beltran officiated.

Smith, who was making his UFC debut, won the contract in 'Dana White's Contender Series' where he brutally ground and pounded Christien Savoie in October. On the other hand, Parsons had a five-fight experience inside the octagon, winning two of those bouts.

The fight started with both fighters maintaining range and trying to make the first move. Smith landed a devastating left hook on Parsons, who got knocked out cold. Smith followed the blow with two more shots on the ground. Beltran interfered to stop the fight and threw Smith off his feet as he was making sure the fight was over.

Reacting to the referee's show of strength, Brunson took to X and wrote:

"USADA about to start testing these refs. Mike Beltran threw him across the room"

Former UFC fighter Derek Brunson throws his name in the hat as Jake Paul gears up for MMA debut

Former UFC middleweight Derek Brunson has put his name forward as a possible debut MMA opponent for Jake Paul. Brunson was a staple in the UFC's middleweight division until 2023, fighting 21 times and racking up 14 victories. He was released from the UFC after his loss against current middleweight champion Dricus Du Plessis.

The 41-year-old American fought legends of the sport like Anderson Silva, Robert Whittaker and Israel Adesanya. On the other hand, Paul has a record of 11-1 in boxing, with his only loss coming against Tommy Fury.

In a recent post by MMA Uncensored, which claimed 'The Problem Child' was looking to make his MMA debut in 2025, Brunson responded by saying:

"There’s only 1 person that makes sense. Earn your respect in the MMA world @JakePaul"

