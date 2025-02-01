"Use a bioweapon on our citizens" - Joe Rogan delves deep into the infamous Cold-War era secret chemical tests on U.S. citizens

In a recent episode (#2265) of The Joe Rogan Experience (JRE) podcast, comedian and writer Kurt Metzger joined the UFC commentator as the duo discussed chemical testing on U.S. citizens during the Cold War era.

Rogan covered a wide range of topics, which eventually led to a conversation about drug testing on people. This, in turn, brought up secret drug testing programs, including Operation Sea Spray, conducted on U.S. citizens.

Joe Rogan expressed his disbelief and frustration at the government’s willingness to conduct such experiments on American citizens. He pointed out the disturbing irony of using a bioweapon on civilians to determine their vulnerability to them. Rogan said:

Trending

“United States after secretly spraying San Francisco with SM. In 1950, 11 patients at a city hospital contracted stica infections, one of whom died. The Army deemed the outbreak a coincidence and continued to use SM as a simulant in subsequent open-air tests. that's it, Operation Sea Spray.”

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

“So, a bacteria… The US Navy, in 1950, conducted a secret biological warfare experiment in which Serratia marcescens and Bacillus globigii bacteria were sprayed over the San Francisco Bay Area in California to determine how vulnerable a city like San Francisco may be to a bioweapon attack. This killed at least one American and sickened at least 10 more. Imagine, let's find out how vulnerable we are to a bioweapon attack by using a bioweapon on our own citizens. And to protect them, we will use a bioweapon on our citizens… and we will kill people," he added.

Check out Joe Rogan’s comments below (4:24):

Joe Rogan rejects political labels and calls himself an American

Joe Rogan, who vocally supported and endorsed Donald Trump during the 2024 presidential election campaign, has now chosen to remain neutral in his political stance, prioritizing being an American first. Here's what Rogan said in episode #2261 of the JRE podcast:

“I don't consider myself a Republican. I don't consider myself a Democrat either. I consider myself an American. There's a lot of things that the Democrats believe that I believe too. There's a lot of things that they say that make a lot of sense to me. There's a lot of things that the Republicans say that make a lot of sense to me too. The idea that I have to ignore things that make sense to me because its coming from the wrong team is just stupid.”

Check out Joe Rogan’s comments below:

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.