Usman Nurmagomedov shares health issue that saw him fight Paul Hughes at 50% of his full fitness; switches stances on rematch with 'Big News'

Usman Nurmagomedov has shared more details about his performance against Paul Hughes at PFL Dubai on Jan. 25. The Bellator MMA lightweight champion revealed that he was not at full fitness when stepping into the cage to face the Northern Irishman.

Nurmagomedov entered the bout as a favorite, and his association with cousin Khabib Nurmagomedov left fans expecting total domination from the 26-year-old. To boot, the Bellator champion had not tasted defeat prior to facing Hughes, and many fans did not expect that to change.

'Big News' remained adamant throughout fight week that his opponent was overlooking him. Following their five-round war, which saw Nurmagomedov's hand raised via decision, the Dagestani himself admitted that he had underestimated Hughes.

During a recent interview with MMA Junkie, the undefeated lightweight shared the health issue that hampered his performance as well as changing his stance on a potential rematch with Hughes.

He said this:

"50% of me was in the cage that night. But if I was 100% I know I can finish this guy... When I came to Dubai, I was sick two weeks before the fight [with strep throat]... [My] temperature went up and down, and I was cutting weight and I had this strep throat. A lot of things that didn't let me get ready for this fight." [3:12-5:35]

Nurmagomedov continued:

"We can do it again, why not? If he wins one fight, we can do it again... Just win one fight, call my name." [8:40-9:00]

Check out Usman Nurmagomedov's comments below:

Dan Hooker says Usman Nurmagomedov made an error in acknowledging tough fight against Paul Hughes

Usman Nurmagomedov was pushed to the brink by Paul Hughes at PFL Dubai. However, the undefeated fighter was able to keep his loss-column clear as he secured a unanimous decision win.

But UFC lightweight contender Dan Hooker believes that the 26-year-old made one crucial error while reflecting on his win, which was the acknowledgment that Hughes had given him a tough fight.

During a recent interview with Ariel Helwani, 'The Hangman' pointed to the aura of invincibility that surrounds the likes of Khabib Nurmagomedov, Islam Makhachev and Khamzat Chimaev, saying this:

"When have you ever seen one of the Dagestani boys get on the microphone and say that they were tired, they got hurt, they got pushed to the absolute breaking point? We've not... All he had to do was get on the microphone and say, 'Smash. I'll smash anyone' and put the microphone down and walk off... But he humanized himself."

Check out Dan Hooker's comments on Usman Nurmagomedov below (0:15):

