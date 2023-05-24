Usual suspect Mike Perry offers to be the back up for Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz

Former UFC welterweight Mike Perry recently put his name in the hat to be the backup fighter for the upcoming Nate Diaz vs. Jake Paul boxing match. 'Platinum' especially appealed to the Stockton native to fight him in case 'The Problem Child' backed out at the last minute.

Mike Perry took to social media to express his desire to be the backup fighter for Diaz vs. Paul and tweeted:

"I should be the back-up fighter in case @jakepaul doesn't show up to fight @NateDiaz209."

After his 15-fight run in the UFC, Mike Perry signed a three-fight contract with the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) in October 2021. The 31-year-old won all three outings, notably beating Bellator star Michael Page and former UFC middleweight champion Luke Rockhold in his last two fights.

With his impressive performances in the BKFC and his durability as a fighter, he may be a suitable replacement opponent for a slugger like Nate Diaz.

Jake Paul is set to go eight rounds against Nate Diaz in a boxing match scheduled for August 5 at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. This will mark the former UFC lightweight fighter's first combat sports appearance since his exit from the promotion late last year. Meanwhile, Paul has a professional boxing record of 7-1.

Mike Perry talks about a potential fight against Conor McGregor

Mike Perry has arguably become one of the BKFC's biggest stars. With a statement second-round TKO of Luke Rockhold in his last fight at BKFC 41 and a majority decision win against Bellator's No.2-ranked welterweight Michael Page before that, Perry is a force to be reckoned with.

The former UFC star is now looking for a massive payday against MMA's biggest superstar. In an interview with TMZ Sports, 'Platinum' expressed his desire to face Conor McGregor in the cage. He stated:

"I think a fight [against McGregor] looks very entertaining. The build-up. The s*** talk. You know he's still in with the UFC. Let's hope he beats Michael Chandler, then we can really make the biggest fight date in the world, 'Platinum' Mike Perry vs. 'The Notorious' Conor McGregor."

Watch the full interview below:

Interestingly, 'The Notorious' attended the BKFC 41 event on April 29 and watched Perry beat Rockhold. Soon after his victory, 'Platinum' called the Irishman out for a bare-knuckle boxing match and the two faced off in the cage. McGregor seemingly liked the idea of boxing Perry at some point in the future.

Poll : 0 votes