UFC 274: Fight card and date

UFC 274 will take place on May 7, 2022. There have been talks about the event being held in Rio de Janiero, Brazil. However, as of now, the location of the pay-per-view remains undisclosed.

Glover Teixeira will defend his light heavyweight title for the first time at the event. The Brazilian will take on dynamic knockout machine Jiri Prochazka, who has only competed twice in the octagon.

In his two appearances on MMA's biggest stage, Prochazka knocked out former title challengers Volkan Oezdemir and Dominick Reyes.

Another title fight that will take place on the May 7 card is related to the 155-pound division.

After successfully defending his belt against Dustin Poirier at UFC 269, UFC lightweight champ Charles Oliveira will take on Justin Gaethje for his next fight. 'The Highlight' is coming off a remarkable victory against Michael Chandler at UFC 268.

The women's featherweight division will also see some action as Norma Dumont takes on Macy Chiasson. Lupita Godinez will also go toe-to-toe against Ariane Carnelossi on May 7 in a strawweight bout.

As of now, the fight card for UFC 274 looks as follows:

Glover Teixeira (c) vs. Jiri Prochazka - Light heavyweight championship bout (five rounds)

Charles Oliveira (c) vs. Justin Gaethje - Lightweight championship bout (five rounds)

Norma Dumont vs. Macy Chiasson - Women's featherweight bout (three rounds)

Lupita Godinez vs. Ariane Carnelossi - Women's strawweight bout (three rounds)

Michael Bisping wants UFC 274 to have three title fights

Former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping has provided his own blockbuster line-up for the May 7 card.

Apart from the two title fights that have already been confirmed, 'The Count' wants a fourth scrap between flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo and Brandon Moreno to take place at UFC 274.

In a video uploaded to his YouTube channel, Bisping said:

"Two title fights. Well, what’s better than two? We throw on the third. We throw on the third with the quadrilogy fight, okay? The [Figueiredo vs. Moreno] quadrilogy fight. So, you put that on, you’ve got three Brazilians, all defending titles, all on the same card, lots of storylines. It’ll be unbelievable.”

Watch Michael Bisping put forth his lineup for UFC 274 in the video below:

Figueiredo won the flyweight title back from Moreno at UFC 270 last weekend via unnaimous decision. With one win each and a draw, the trilogy between the two 125-pounders now stands at 1-1-1.

Edited by Harvey Leonard