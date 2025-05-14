Valentina Shevchenko hits back at Chael Sonnen's advice to turn heel

Valentina Shevchenko has responded with emphasis to recent comments from Chael Sonnen suggesting that she's being inauthentic in the public eye. The Shevchenko heel turn, to use the parlance of pro wrestling, where someone takes on the villain role, has been something that Sonnen has pushed for a while now, and he continues to do so.

Ad

The Valentina Shevchenko spy rumor was also something Sonnen touched on in a recent video on his YouTube channel and described it as a bit of folklore that some in the MMA community find to be entertaining. The former multi-division UFC title challenger was clear in praising the athletic accomplishments of Shevchenko.

That being said, 'The American Gangster' does not believe that the 125-pound titleholder is a 'nice girl' and should turn heel.

Ad

Trending

The reigning UFC flyweight champion took to her personal X page to respond to this video, which she included a link to in her tweet, as Shevchenko said:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"@ChaelSonnen I am not a spy and I am nice !!! The problem is solved."

Check Valentina Shevchenko's retort to Chael Sonnen's advice post-UFC 315 below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Valentina Shevchenko inches closer to Amanda Nunes' record after UFC 315

Valentina Shevchenko still finds herself seated on the women's flyweight throne following her fight over the weekend in Montreal. 'The Bullet' defeated Manon Fiorot at UFC 315 via unanimous decision to notch the first defense of her second UFC title reign.

The victory put Shevchenko into some rarefied air as she is now number two in terms of all time women's title fight victories (10) in the UFC. She is only behind Amanda Nunes, who has 11 wins in championship affairs.

Ad

The 37-year-old is also at the sixth spot overall in the promotion's history for overall wins in championship encounters. Only, the likes of Jon Jones, Georges St. Pierre, Demetrious Johnson, Anderson Silva, and the aforementioned Nunes are ahead of Shevchenko.

Check out Valentina Shevchenko's UFC 315 post-fight press conference below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Dylan Bowker @DylanBowker on Twitter and Linked In



@DylanJamesBowker on Instagram and Facebook Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.