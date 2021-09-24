3 times 'Bullet' Valentina Shevchenko has lost in her MMA career

Valentina Shevchenko is considered one of the most dominant forces in the world of MMA today. 'Bullet' has been running through her competition in the UFC for years now, with no one coming close to beating the 33-year-old at flyweight.

However, that does not mean that the Kyrgyzstani's MMA record is without any losses. Shevchenko has lost three times in her professional career. All three of her defeats came while she was competing as a bantamweight.

The UFC women's flyweight champ's first MMA loss came in September 2010. Shevchenko was defeated by Liz Carmouche by TKO via a doctor's stoppage at C3 Fights: Red River Rivalry.

The 33-year-old's next two losses came against current UFC bantamweight and featherweight queen Amanda Nunes. The pair first fought at UFC 196, where the 'Lioness' scored a comfortable unanimous decision win over Shevchenko.

'Bullet' bounced back from the setback and earned back-to-back wins against Holly Holm and Julianna Pena. That earned the Bishek-born star a chance to avenge her loss. She was pitted against Nunes for the second time at UFC 215.

The rematch was a much closer contest. However, Shevchenko still came up short on the night as Nunes won via a split decision.

In her post-fight interview, Valentina Shevchenko expressed disagreement with the result, believing she was the true victor of that fight.

After the defeat, 'Bullet' made a return to the flyweight division and has been undefeated ever since.

Valentina Shevchenko will take on Lauren Murphy at UFC 266

For her sixth flyweight title defense, Valentina Shevchenko will take on Lauren Murphy in the co-main event of UFC 266. 'Bullet' has won her last seven fights. Meanwhile, 'Lucky' is also riding an impressive five-fight win streak in the UFC.

The event will be headlined by a featherweight title bout between Alexander Volkanovski and Brian Ortega. A highly-anticipated five-round bout between Nick Diaz and Robbie Lawler will also take place on the UFC 266 main card.

