Vanessa Demopoulos finally explains jumping into the arms of UFC interviewers: "I should really be asking permission for this"

Vanessa Demopoulos recently opened up about her trademark post-fight celebration and explained how she began doing it. Demopoulos is widely known for jumping into the arms of UFC interviewers in the octagon after winning her fights.

During an appearance on the MMA Today show with RJ Clifford, Alan Jouban, and Angela Hill, Demopoulos was asked about the origins of her celebration. After Jouban recalled having a conversation with her about making the most of a 'Hot Mic' moment in the UFC, she replied:

"Alan, I do got to give you that credit. I literally remember that exact moment, and you literally said, 'Know when the mic is hot,' and, man, let me tell you, I'm running with it... Even with the Slap Fight, when I asked Paul Felder because when it came to 'DC' [Daniel Cormier] and Michael Bisping the first time, I just jumped on them. I was like, 'I should really be asking permission for this."

Demopoulos won by split decision over Emily Ducote at UFC Vegas 92 last weekend. She's now on a two-fight win streak, having previously beaten Kanaka Murata via unanimous decision at UFC Vegas 80 last October. Her professional record is 11-5.

When Vanessa Demopoulos revealed her bucket list of UFC interviewers she wanted to jump on

Vanessa Demopoulos once opened up about her jump-in-arms bucket list and named all the UFC interviewers she wanted to celebrate with. After her win over Maria Oliveira at UFC Vegas 65, Demopoulos famously jumped into Michael Bisping's arms after previously getting carried by Joe Rogan after beating Silvana Gomez Suarez at UFC 270 in January 2022.

During a post-fight interview at UFC Vegas 65, 'Lil Monster' was asked if she had a list of personalities she wanted to jump on after winning her fights. She replied:

"Yeah, where's 'DC' [Daniel Cormier] at? Put me on these pay-per-views. Let's get some, 'DC'. I was actually hoping Paul Felder was gonna walk in there. But let's say Michael Bisping definitely got some redemption. So he got a take-two on that on. That was a much better embrace."

Catch Vanessa Demopoulos' comments below (2:55):

Demopoulos got her wish after beating Kanaka Murata at UFC Vegas 80, where she jumped on 'DC' during her post-fight celebration.