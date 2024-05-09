Vasiliy Lomachenko vs. George Kambosos Jr.: Full fight card details - date, start time, streaming, how to watch, venue, and more

Vasiliy Lomachenko and George Kambosos Jr. are set to clash in the squared circle for the vacant IBF lightweight title on May 11 at the RAC Arena in Perth, Australia. Lomachenko is coming off a controversial decision loss to Devin Haney 12 months ago. On the other hand, Kambosos Jr. last beat Maxi Hughes via majority decision last July to take the IBO lightweight title home.

Given their impressive resumes, it's no surprise that fans are eager to watch the two boxing titans throw down in the ring. Lomachenko has a professional record of 17-3, with 11 victories coming via knockout. Meanwhile, Kambosos Jr. is 21-2 and has never suffered a knockout loss in his career.

What time is the Vasiliy Lomachenko vs. George Kambosos Jr. fight?

Here are the timings for the highly anticipated IBF lightweight title fight between Vasiliy Lomachenko and George Kambosos Jr.:

The fight will stream live on May 11 in the USA/Canada and May 12 in the UK, India, and Australia. These timings must be read as approximate and may vary depending on the length of each fight on the card.

Country/Region Time USA/Canada Main card - 5 P.M. PT/ 8 P.M. ET on Saturday

Main event ring walks - 8 P.M. PT/ 11 P.M. ET UK Main card - 1 A.M. BST on Sunday (May 12)

Main event ring walks - 4 A.M. BST India Main card - 5:30 A.M. IST on Sunday (May 12)

Main event ring walks - 8:30 A.M. IST Australia Main card - 12 P.M. AEST on Sunday (May 12)

Main event ring walks - 2 P.M. AEST

How to watch Vasiliy Lomachenko vs. George Kambosos Jr.: TV channel, live stream, and more

Given the hype behind the Vasiliy Lomachenko vs. George Kambosos Jr. fight, it's no surprise that combat sports fans will be tuning in to catch all the action this weekend. Here's how you can join in:

Who - Vasiliy Lomachenko vs. George Kambosos Jr.

Venue - The RAC Arena in Perth, Australia.

Here's where to watch the Vasiliy Lomachenko vs. George Kambosos Jr. fight card:

Country/Region TV/Livestream Australia Kayo PPV USA ESPN/ESPN+ UK Sky Sports Main Event, Sky GO Canada TSN+

Vasiliy Lomachenko vs. George Kambosos Jr. full card lineup

Main event -

Vasiliy Lomachenko vs George Kambosos Jr [ for the vacant IBF lightweight title]

Special feature -

Nina Hughes vs Cherneka Johnson [for Hughes' WBA women’s bantamweight title]

Co-special feature -

Andrew Moloney vs Pedro Guevara [ for the vacant WBC interim super-flyweight title]

Elsewhere on the card -

Imam Khataev vs Ricards Bolotniks [light-heavyweight bout ]

Lucas Browne vs Hemi Ahio [heavyweight bout]

Joseph Goodall vs Django Opelu [heavyweight bout]