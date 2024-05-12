Vasiliy Lomachenko vs. George Kambosos Jr.: Full results

The highly anticipated Vasiliy Lomachenko vs. George Kambosos Jr. event is in the books. The card took place at the RAC Arena in Perth, Australia, and was headlined by the vacant IBF lightweight title fight between Lomachenko and Kambosos Jr. It also featured two other title fights. So, let's take a closer look at the event as it unfolded and explore the full results.

Lomachenko, the former WBA, WBO, WBC, and The Ring lightweight champion, lost the titles to Teofimo Lopez in 2020. In his last fight, the Ukrainian boxer challenged Devin Haney for the unified lightweight titles in May 2023 but lost via unanimous decision. However, many felt that Lomachenko deserved the judges' nod.

Kambosos Jr., who defeated Lopez to win the WBA, IBF, WBO, and The Ring lightweight titles, was defeated by Haney in June 2022. He got back in the win column with a majority decision win over Maxi Hughes for the IBO lightweight title after losing the Haney rematch.

Lomachenko vs. Kambosos Jr. was held for the IBF lightweight title as it was left vacant after Haney moved up in weight. Heading into the fight, Lomachenko was a -650 favorite over the +450 underdog Kambosos Jr..

In the fight, Kambosos Jr.'s punches initially failed to find a home as Lomachenko was the busier fighter who also landed with more power and accuracy. Lomachenko asserted his dominance with incremental success while limiting Kambosos Jr.'s offense to stray shots.

The gap in the number of strikes kept getting wider as the fight progressed and Lomachenko dropped Kambosos Jr. with a vicious body shot in the closing minute of Round 11. The Australian answered the count and resumed fighting but another flurry from Lomachenko prompted the referee to intervene and save Kambosos Jr. from absorbing unnecessary damage.

The end came at the 2:49 mark of Round 11 and Lomachenko was crowned the IBF lightweight champion.

In the co-main event, WBA women's bantamweight champion Nina Hughes attempted the second defense of her title reign against former IBF women's super bantamweight title holder Cherneka Johnson.

In her last fight, Hughes defeated Katie Healy via unanimous decision to retain the title. Meanwhile, Johnson lost her belt to Ellie Scotney in her last fight, after defending it against Susie Ramadan.

Against Johnson, Hughes came out guns blazing and attacked with wild shots from the opening bell. While the challenger seemed to be on the back foot through the first half of the fight, she never abandoned the patient strategy.

As Hughes appeared to be fading because of a high activity level in the early going, Johnson slowly picked the pace and did her best work from Round 5 to Round 10.

As the fight approached its end, Johnson was wearing more damage. That said, the fight was a closely contested affair that both women appeared to have done enough to win.

Due to ring announcer Dan Hennessey's error, Hughes was mistakenly declared the winner of the contest. However, the correct decision was announced the second time, declaring Johnson as the actual winner of the fight.

Vasiliy Lomachenko vs. George Kambosos Jr. - Pedro Guevara becomes WBC junior bantamweight champion, Imam Khataev scores seventh knockout win

In the third title fight on the card, Andrew Moloney fought Mexico's Pedro Guevara for the vacant WBC junior bantamweight title. Moloney was originally scheduled to fight Carlos Cuadras. However, Cuadras was forced to pull out of the fight due to an injury and was replaced by Guevara.

The fight played out as expected as both men came out aggressively and tried to inflict as much damage as possible. Guevara appeared to be the fighter who landed more impactful strikes and had a lot of success attacking Moloney's body.

While Moloney peppered Guevara with punches of his own, the Mexican seemed unwavering for the most part and earned a split-decision win to become the WBC junior bantamweight champion.

In the post-fight interview, Moloney explained that he went into the fight with a torn left bicep, which compromised his left hook. The Australian boxer called it a career after the loss with a 27-3 (1NC) professional boxing record.

On the undercard, Kambosos Jr.'s teammate Imam Khataev pulled off a dominant win over Latvia's Ricards Bolotniks in a light heavyweight contest. Khataev invested heavily in body shots from the early going and maintained a sustained assault to compromise Bolotniks' ability to fight.

To his credit, Bolotniks showed durability and continued to fight through the damaging shots. However, Khataev knocked Bolotniks down three times with body shots in Round 6, prompting the referee to stop the fight. With the win, Khataev improved his professional boxing record to a perfect 7-0.

Check out the full event results below:

Lightweight - Vasiliy Lomachenko def. George Kambosos Jr. via T/KO (R11, 2:49) (IBF lightweight title fight)

Bantamweight - Cherneka Johnson def. Nina Hughes via majority decision (95-95, 96-94, 98-92) (WBA women's bantamweight title fight)

Junior Bantamweight - Pedro Guevara def. Andrew Moloney via split decision (115-113, 115-113, 113-116) (WBC junior bantamweight title fight)

Light heavyweight - Imam Khataev def. Ricards Bolotniks via T/KO (R6)