Vasiliy Lomachenko vs. George Kambosos Jr. : Live round-by-round updates

Vasiliy Lomachenko vs. George Kambosos Jr. will go down later tonight at the RAC Arena in Perth, Australia with the IBF world lightweight title on the line.

While Kambosos Jr.'s (21-2) unified lightweight tile reign was brought to a premature end by Devin Haney back in 2022, 'Ferocious' has since bounced back from back-to-back losses against 'The Dream' by capturing the IBF title in a majority decision win against Maxi Hughes last August.

The Australian holds an impressive resume with wins against the likes of former unified lightweight champion Teofimo Lopez and former IBF featherweight champion Lee Selby.

In an interview with Sporting News Australia in the lead-up to his upcoming fight, 'Ferocious' had proclaimed that 'Loma' was a tailor-made matchup for him.

On the other hand, Lomachenko (17-3) is widely considered one of the best boxers of his generation.

While his recent losses have compromised the public's perception of him as one of the greatest of all time, there are few among the current crop of boxers who can rival 'Loma' when it comes to footwork, fight IQ, and distance control.

The 36-year-old holds wins against the likes of former lightweight champion Anthony Crolla and former unified world super bantamweight champion Guillermo Rigondeaux.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook 'Loma' is a -700 favorite over Kambosos Jr. (+475 underdog) for the matchup.

Vasiliy Lomachenko vs. George Kambosos Jr.

Watch Vasiliy Lomachenko and George Kambosos Jr. face-off below:

Vasiliy Lomachenko vs. George Kambosos Jr.

Round 1:

Both fighters are employing jabs as they get a feel for their opponent. Loma is on the front foot and Kambosos Jr. is circling away from his opponent to prevent getting backed up against the rope.

Kambosos is investing in body shots. 'Loma' is still the aggressor as he unloads a flurry on his opponent from near the ropes. Lomachenko counters a right hook with a left straight of his own at the end of the round.

Round 2:

'Loma' is going to the body, prompting his opponent to return a jab of his own. Kambosos explodes with a right hook and the southpaw counters with a left hook of his own.

'Loma' is lighting up his opponent whenever the 30-year-old tries to close the range. The Ukrainian dances around his opponent as he unloads a flurry which partially lands on Kambosos Jr.

Round 3:

Kambosos Jr. tries to push the action as he tries to outpace his fast opponent. 'Loma' counters 'Ferocious' as he closes the range. A double jab followed by left-hand land for the southpaw.

Kambosos is finding it hard to keep up with his opponent's exemplary head movement. Both fighters trade in the middle as the closing bell rings.

Round 4:

As the round commences, 'Loma' has once again pushed his opponent toward the ropes. A blistering left hand from 'Loma' stuns Kambosos Jr. A body shot lands for Lomachnko and he follows it up with a power jab.

A one-two combo up top lands for the southpaw. Kambosos tries to finish the round strong as he unloads a flurry.

A good round for 'Loma'.

Round 5:

Lomachnko connects with a left straight, Kambosos counter with a left hand of his own. 'Ferocious's' face is already bruised from the accumulated damage.

Kamboss sets up a powerful body shot off of double jabs.'Loma' is constantly changing angles and employing impressive footwork to keep his opponent guessing.

Kamboso Jr.'s work rate seems to have diminished. A powerful left hand by 'Loma' unbalanced his foe. 'Ferocious' is being thoroughly outstruck so far in the contest.

Round 6:

Once again Kambosos Jr. is on the back door in Round 6. Kambosos connects with a body shot.

'Loma's' is making his opponent miss and it seems to have made Kambsos Jr. a bit gunshy. However in the closing minute of the round, 'Ferocious' ups the pace. The Australian finds success in a few exchanges.

A better round for 'Ferocious'.

Round 7:

'Loma' stings his opponent with a quick one-two and retreats back to distance. 'Ferocious' is more active in this round. A body shot connects for Kambosos Jr. He slips and falls down after missing with a looping overhand right.

As the action restarts 'Loma' peppers up his opponents near the ropes. Kabosos Jr. is finding success with body shots but he is missing almost every time he goes up top.

A beautiful counter left hand by Lomachenko the top stuns Kambosos Jr. A cut appears above the right eye of 'Ferocious'

Round 8:

'Loma' changes angles to his opponent's left and unloads a left hook up top. Kaboso once again misses with a lead left hook-up top. It looks like Lomachnko's superior speed is starting to frustrate his opponent.

A left hook to the face lands flush for 'Loma'. He is thoroughly outstriking his opponent as the eighth round comes to a close.

Round 9:

Chants of 'Loma' erupt in Pert, the foreigner seems to have won over the home crowd. Kambosos Jr. connects with a body shot but fails to sustain the action with follow-up shots.

'Lomas' is putting pressure on his opponent as he changes him across the ring with straight and one-two combos. Loma ducks under a left hook and counters with a left hand of his own.

A body shot combo for Kambosos Jr. to end the round.

Round 10:

As the tenth round unfolds, 'Lomachenko is out striking his foe, both up close and at range. He is effortlessly walking down Kambosos Jr. with little in the way of resistance from his opponent.

'Loma' hits his foe with a lightning-fast jab. 'Ferocious' connects with another body shot. The accumulated damage on Kambosos Jr.'s left eye leaking, it might have an effect on his vision for the rest of the fight.

Round 11:

As the championship rounds unfold, 'Loma' is in absolute control of the fight. Kambosos Jr. might need a knockout to win. 'Loma' peppers up his opponent with punches.

Lomachneko seems to be targeting his opponent's injured eye. A right-hand floors Kambosos Jr, but it is ruled as a slip. Wow!!! A body shot drops the 'Ferocious', but he survives the count. Another series of body shots from 'Loma' forces his opponent to take a knee. The referee stops the fight. Lomachenko is the winner.

