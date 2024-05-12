Vasiliy Lomachenko vs. George Kambosos Jr. purses: How much are the boxers making? Estimated payouts reported

Vasiliy Lomachenko and George Kambosos Jr. are set to clash on Saturday, May 11, at RAC Arena in Perth, Australia, with the vacant IBF lightweight title on the line. This fight marks Lomachenko's return after a controversial points loss to Devin Haney last year.

Many believe the Ukrainian powerhouse should have emerged victorious, but the judges awarded Haney the win, solidifying his position as the undisputed lightweight champion.

Lomachenko boasts an impressive professional record of 17 wins and 3 losses, with 11 victories coming by knockout. Only a select few, namely Haney, Teofimo Lopez, and Orlando Salido, have managed to defeat the talented southpaw.

His opponent, George Kambosos Jr. (21-2-0, 10 KO), overcame childhood bullying by taking up boxing at 11. The Australian boxer even sparred with boxing legend Manny Pacquiao on his journey to becoming a unified lightweight champion. Kambosos Jr. has a professional record of 21 wins and 2 losses in 23 fights, with 10 victories by knockout.

According to reports from boxing news outlet NY Fights, the fight purse will be split 60/40 in favor of Kambosos Jr. This means the Australian is expected to take home roughly $5 million from a total purse of approximately $9 million, while Lomachenko would receive $3.5 million.

Beyond the main event, the undercard promises exciting matchups as well. Nina Hughes defends her WBA bantamweight title against Cherneka Johnson, while Andrew Moloney clashes with Pedro Guevara for the interim WBC super flyweight title.

Check out the Vasiliy Lomachenko vs. George Kambosos fight card below:

Vasiliy Lomachenko vs. George Kambosos (vacant IBF lightweight title)

Nina Hughes (c) vs. Cherneka Johnson (WBA bantamweight title)

Andrew Moloney vs. Pedro Guevara (interim WBC super flyweight title)

Imam Khataev vs. Ricards Bolotniks (light heavyweight)

Faiga Opelu vs. Joe Goodall (heavyweight)

Lucas Browne vs. Hemi Ahio (heavyweight)