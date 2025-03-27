"Very intelligent and deeply intellectual" - Colby Covington breaks the narrative around Andrew and Tristan Tate after spending time with them

Former UFC interim welterweight champion Colby Covington recently linked up with the controversial Tate brothers, Andrew and Tristan. After hanging out with them, Covington was impressed.

Ad

The Tate brothers are former professional martial artists who have transitioned into influencers. However, they have attracted criticism for their ideologies as well.

Covington shared his thoughtsduring an interview with Tim Welch, the head coach of ex-bantamweight champion Sean O'Malley. He said:

"Cool dudes, you know. Smart dudes. Just very humble, down-to-earth dudes. They're not what the internet seems to make them out to be - these villains. They're very, very intelligent and deeply intellectual human beings."

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

The Tate brothers had run-ins with the Romanian judicial system, and more recently, Governor Ron DeSantis also made negative remarks about the brothers. Covington went on to add that he believes they are unfairly targeted.

He added:

"I just think they've been unlawfully, politically prosecuted. They spoke their mind and went against government tyranny, and that's what's backfired. Now the government's coming after them, so it's just really sad."

Ad

Check out Colby Covington's comments below (2:55):

Ad

Colby Covington defends the Tate brothers

After Andrew and Tristan Tata arrived in Florida from Romania, Governor Ron DeSantis made scathing remarks against them.

Covington recently shared his disapproval for the Governor's comments in a Q&A session with fans on social media. 'Chaos' believes that the attacks against the Tate brothers are politically motivated.

He said:

"I'm not cool with it. It's not right. They didn't do anything wrong. You know, there is no witnesses against them. They haven't been charged in a court of law. Whatever happened to the principle of innocent until proven guilty? So, I think that was politically motivated."

Ad

The former UFC title challenger also alleged that the Florida Governor might've been bribed to go against the brothers. He added:

"I think DeSantis probably took a cheque to say that thing, and I'm not cool with it. It's not right. You know, we believe in freedom in America, and you're taking away their god given freedom."

Check out Colby Covington's comments below:

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.