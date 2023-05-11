Veteran MMA coach and FOX anchor Tracy McCool's husband John Cook dies from colon cancer

Veteran MMA coach and owner of Evolve MMA gym John Cook recently passed away after a five-year-long battle with colon cancer.

The 53-year-old Ohio native, married to Fox 8 news anchor Tracy McCool, fought twice as an amateur mixed martial artist and had a record of 2-0. McCool and the Fox 8 news channel broke the news of his death yesterday.

Ohio MMA News @OhioMMANews



John was the owner and head coach of Evolve MMA, but all you have to do is search his name to see that he was so much more than that to the fighters and humans that he touched. Today is truly a sad day for the #OhioMMA community as longtime coach John Cook has passed away.John was the owner and head coach of Evolve MMA, but all you have to do is search his name to see that he was so much more than that to the fighters and humans that he touched. Today is truly a sad day for the #OhioMMA community as longtime coach John Cook has passed away.John was the owner and head coach of Evolve MMA, but all you have to do is search his name to see that he was so much more than that to the fighters and humans that he touched. https://t.co/77bLfAQ4jo

After being diagnosed in 2018, 'Silverback' and his wife regularly updated their Northeast Ohio community on Cook's health status and staunchly advocated for men getting tested for colon cancer. John Cook also reportedly told the Fox 8 station that he ignored the symptoms and didn’t know his complete family history.

Cook iterated the importance of proper medical testing during a conversation with his wife Tracy McCool, and the Fox 8 news station. He stated:

“You need to go [to the doctor.] You need to go when you’re 35 and not 50. OK? 50 is w hen you get it. I probably had cancer for a few years, but I waited and walked in, and I was stage four... Go find out what you’ve got... And pray you don’t have this. (h/t fox8.com)"

Cook also served in the military before deciding to train MMA fighters. He even participated in a show called "Spouse in the House" on Fox 8 News in the Morning, where he switched roles with TV meteorologist Scott Sabol.

John Cook MMA: Condolences pour in as veteran MMA coach passes away after a long battle with colon cancer

As a military veteran and head coach of Evolve MMA, John Cook undoubtedly influenced many lives. It was recently reported that the 53-year-old Ohio native passed away after battling colon cancer for five years. His wife and three children survive him.

When Fox 8 broke the news of his death on Twitter, hoards of fans and well-wishers commented their sympathies and condolences for McCool and John Cook's family. The news piece was partly written by Tracy McCool and included a heartfelt tribute to the MMA coach.

fox8news @fox8news

fox8.com/news/brave-bat… We have some sad news to pass along. Our own Tracy McCool let us know early this morning that her husband, John, has passed away. We have some sad news to pass along. Our own Tracy McCool let us know early this morning that her husband, John, has passed away.fox8.com/news/brave-bat…

One user wrote:

"BEAUTIFUL TRIBUTE!!! This brought a tear to my eyes."

Another user wrote:

"I’m so very sorry to see this. Prayers to Tracy and her family."

ClownCarPassenger7 @JanetAmorfati @fox8news I’m so very sorry to see this. Prayers to Tracy and her family. @fox8news I’m so very sorry to see this. Prayers to Tracy and her family.

One well-wisher wrote:

"So sorry to hear this. He was a fighter. Love and prayers to Tracy and family."

Sherri Bartchy @SBartchy 🤗 @fox8news So sorry to hear this. He was a fighter. Love and prayers to Tracy and family. @fox8news So sorry to hear this. He was a fighter. Love and prayers to Tracy and family. 😔🙏🙏❤️🤗

Another user wrote:

"Sending love to Tracy and her children."

Danielle @seraphinarose74 @fox8news Sending love to Tracy and her children. @fox8news Sending love to Tracy and her children.

One fan posted:

"Rest in peace John Cook."

Check out some more reactions below:

jared swope @rideshareJared @fox8news Wow.... He and Tracy truly have become members of my family with his/her updates. I feel for her n the family, but as much as the earthly pain hurts. John no longer suffers. He is happy pain free with God now. Hopefully Tracy and the station can CELEBRATE John's life with us. @fox8news Wow.... He and Tracy truly have become members of my family with his/her updates. I feel for her n the family, but as much as the earthly pain hurts. John no longer suffers. He is happy pain free with God now. Hopefully Tracy and the station can CELEBRATE John's life with us.

Holy Forking ShirtBalls @MissBeaHavin @fox8news Oh such sad news. He put up such a brave, relentless fight but it's still sad. Deepest condolences to the family and may his memory be a blessing. #CancerAwareness @fox8news Oh such sad news. He put up such a brave, relentless fight but it's still sad. Deepest condolences to the family and may his memory be a blessing. #CancerAwareness

Dr. Sandra Pollino @DrSPollino 🏻 @fox8news So sorry to here of the passing of, John! Our thoughts and prayers are with you, Tracy, and your family. RIP, John @fox8news So sorry to here of the passing of, John! Our thoughts and prayers are with you, Tracy, and your family. RIP, John🙏🏻

John J. Atamanec @johnatamanec . He put up a great fight. 🏻 @fox8news Thoughts and prayers to Tracy and her family. So sorry for your loss. He put up a great fight. @fox8news Thoughts and prayers to Tracy and her family. So sorry for your loss 😢. He put up a great fight. 🙏🏻

Kimberly Moss @kimmifun2 🏻 @fox8news I’m now living in PGH but have been a regular in my parents home in NEO as my mom was fighting breast cancer. She talked about John when Tracy was on air. Their strength and courage was a beacon of light to viewers. My mom passed on 4/20. I hope she meets John in heaven! @fox8news I’m now living in PGH but have been a regular in my parents home in NEO as my mom was fighting breast cancer. She talked about John when Tracy was on air. Their strength and courage was a beacon of light to viewers. My mom passed on 4/20. I hope she meets John in heaven! 🙏🏻❤️

Poll : 0 votes