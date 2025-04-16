Vicente Luque shares honest opinion on Colby Covington while outlining unlikeable qualities about 'Chaos'

UFC welterweight contender Vicente Luque prefers to avoid trash-talk to promote his fights, which is why he disapproves of some of Colby Covington's antics.

Covington is one of the most polarizing figures in MMA. While his outlandish remarks and promotional tactics transformed him into one of the bigger stars in the sport, they have led to several controversies.

During his recent appearance on the OverDogs Podcast, Luque shared his thoughts on Covington and highlighted what he dislikes about the former interim UFC welterweight champion:

"I don't really dislike anybody, like to say, 'Oh, I hate somebody.' I'm always positive. For me, it's hard. I try to see the best in everyone. I always stay the same guy. It's not like I hate [Colby Covington] or anything. I don't like the way he talks and a lot of people have said to me that he's not like that personally. Because, like, they'll say, 'Oh, he is a super nice guy, it's super fun to be around him. But then he's totally different on cameras. I don't like that. If you're you, just be you."

Check out Vicente Luque's comments below:

Expand Tweet

Notably, Covington adopted the heel persona as a desperate measure to revive his UFC career. According to reports, the UFC had planned to terminate Covington's contract, regardless of the outcome of his UFC Sao Paulo fight against Demian Maia in October 2017. However, Covington's provocative post-fight comments garnered significant attention and helped him achieve commercial success in his subsequent career.

Despite his controversial public persona, those who know Covington personally have often praised his conduct in private life.

Dana White reacts to Colby Covington and Paddy Pimblett's backstage altercation at UFC 314

Recently, Colby Covington was involved in a heated backstage altercation with lightweight contender Paddy Pimblett after the latter's UFC 314 win over Michael Chandler on April 12. As Pimblett was giving an interview, Covington appeared nearby and criticized the caliber of the Brit's opponents. As words were exchanged and the two got into each other's face, bystanders intervened to prevent further escalation.

UFC CEO Dana White was asked to share his thoughts on the altercation during the UFC 314 post-fight press conference. White, seemingly familiar with such incidents, dismissed it as a minor feud, stating:

“I just heard that (they got into it) on the way in here. No, [I don’t know what exactly transpired], this s* happens all of the time back here, though.”

Check out Dana White's comments below (3:50):

