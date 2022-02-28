Victoria Lee ready to assist Angela to ensure she stays on top of her game

Victoria Lee knows her sister, Angela Lee, will be in for a tough fight at ONE X on Saturday, March 26. However, the 17-year-old is confident that the atomweight queen can overcome her toughest challenge yet en route to another spectacular win inside the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

The teenage star has always been appreciative of her sister’s effort when she first started training MMA. Now that 'Unstoppable' is less than a month away from a showdown with Stamp Fairtex, the United MMA and Evolve MMA standout said she is ever-willing to assist Angela to make sure she leaves the Circle with the division gold.

In an exclusive interview with ONE, she shared:

“I feel really lucky to be able to train with my sister. She's helped me so much when I was starting my career and, just to be another training partner for her and to just push her in some rounds, it really means a lot because I look up to her so much, and anything I can do to help her, I'm just happy to do,” Victoria Lee said.

Angela Lee’s ONE atomweight world title tilt serves as the main event of ONE X, the promotion’s 10th anniversary spectacle. The teenager expects her sister – the youngest ever MMA world champion – to put in another highlight-reel performance at the Singapore-based promotion.

Victoria Lee certain that Angela Lee is ‘extremely’ prepared for Stamp test

The 17-year-old teenage phenom has spent a vast amount of her time assisting her sister with her training camp at their family gym in Hawaii.

She has witnessed ‘Unstoppable’s’ incredible journey of juggling her responsibilities as a mother and an MMA world champion. As a result, the young star is confident that Angela can dish out another classic display, adding that Angela is mentally and physically prepared for her return.

Victoria Lee added:

“Well, my sister's been training hard for this event. She's been training like three times a day for the past, I don't know five weeks and we're still five weeks out. And so I think when she steps into the Circle, she's going to be extremely prepared physically, mentally, and emotionally. Just all around.”

