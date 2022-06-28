“I’m really excited to watch her fight again” - Victoria Lee can’t wait for big sister Angela’s next bout

Teenage fighting sensation Victoria Lee is working her way back into fight shape after just recently graduating from high school and battling COVID-19. She’s expected to return to action by the end of the year.

While she has been sitting on the sidelines, ‘The Prodigy’ has certainly been keeping an eye on the ONE Championship atomweight division and is excited for the many possible matchups that could take place in the future.

Without a doubt, though, Lee is most excited about her older sister Angela Lee’s next fight. The 18-year-old from Mililani, Hawaii, recently spoke with Sportskeeda MMA and shared her excitement whenever her “big sis” steps into the ONE circle to fight.

“Really the only person I want to see fight next is my sister, because. There are new people in the top five and ones that she hasn't faced before. I'm really excited to watch her fight again.”

The ONE Championship atomweight division is teeming with talents like former two-sport ONE world champion Stamp Fairtex, dangerous South Korean veteran Ham Seo Hee, and many more. But Victoria Lee’s sister Angela reigns supreme as the ONE women’s atomweight world champion.

Victoria watched the events of the ONE Women’s Atomweight World Grand Prix unfold, which was designed to determine the No.1 contendership for Angela’s throne.

Stamp Fairtex ended up winning the tournament, and challenged ‘Unstoppable’ earlier this year, nearly winning. But the Thai star fell just short of victory and succumbed to a second-round rear-naked choke.

Still, Victoria Lee thinks the Grand Prix was great for the division, and helped to create some interesting matchups.

“Really the only person I want to see fight next is my sister, because. There are new people in the top five and ones that she hasn't faced before. I'm really excited to watch her fight again.”

Undefeated Victoria Lee to follow in Angela Lee’s footsteps

‘The Prodigy’ Victoria Lee joined ONE Championship in February of 2021, making her professional mixed martial arts debut against Thailand’s Sunisa Srisen.

The then-17-year-old took ‘Thunderstorm’ into the second round and submitted her via rear-naked choke, reminiscent of how her big sister Angela submitted Aya Saied Saber in 2015.

She returned months later to dominate and China’s Wang Luping in the first round, forcing her to tap to a slick triangle armbar. The youngest Lee in ONE ended the year with a second-round technical knockout victory over Victoria Souza to keep her perfect record intact.

With ‘The Prodigy’s impending return sometime in 2022, there are a host of options for potential opponents. However, she recently stated that she would like a step-up in competition and face one of the bigger names in ONE.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far