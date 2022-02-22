“I have nothing against her” - Victoria Lee responds to Denice Zamboanga’s praise, despite rivalry with sister

Teenage fighting sensation, ‘The Prodigy’ Victoria Lee, says she harbors no ill-will towards Filipina atomweight Denice ’Lycan Queen' Zamboanga. This comes after the latter’s constant back-and-forth with her older sister, reigning ONE women’s atomweight world champion Angela Lee, over the last few years.

Angela and Zamboanga exchanged dialogs through the media on several occasions, after the two were initially scheduled to square off. However, the Singaporean-American superstar became pregnant with her first child in 2020.

Recently, Zamboanga was surprisingly nothing but respectful towards Victoria, as the Filipina showered praise onto the 17-year-old. In an interview with ONE Championship, the younger Lee responded.

“I appreciate her words but I don't really think too much about it. Like what other people say, the good, the bad. I mean, I don't know. I don't have anything against Denice, except for the fact that, of what she says with my sister. Personally, I have nothing against her, I guess. But other than that I don't really think too much about it.”

The banter has certainly been entertaining between Zamboanga and the Lee siblings. But with Victoria Lee climbing through the atomweight ranks, we may see her in the Circle against ’Lycan Queen.' This could happen even before we ever get to see Zamboanga fight Angela.

Victoria Lee is looking for tougher challengers in her next fights

Obviously, "The Prodigy" is ready to step up in competition. Victoria Lee made her ONE debut in February 2021. She ended up winning all three of her fights that year via a thrilling finish.

She said:

“I feel like I'm ready for a step up in competition. And I think that my next opponent is going to be that, you know, more talented. Like since I started my journey in ONE Championship, my opponents have increasingly gotten tougher. They went from like, they had better, better records and they were definitely more talented fighters and I've been training hard so I'll be ready for a step up in competition.”

Much like her older sister Angela and her older brother, former ONE lightweight world champion Christian Lee, Victoria is willing to face anyone in the cage. She stated:

“There were a lot of people when I first made my debut that were like, you know, really against it, because of my age, and they didn't think that I would be able to, like, measure up to this professional organization. But I hope that I proved with my skills that I can compete with the best in the world. I've never been one to handpick my opponents. I'm just looking forward to anyone, really and just you know, I've been training hard.”

