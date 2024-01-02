Viddal Riley ignites KSI vs. Jake Paul firestorm with controversial comparison to boxing’s highest selling fight of all time 

Viddal Riley is actively advocating for a Jake Paul vs. KSI showdown to take place in the near future.

The YouTube adversaries seem destined for a potential clash, tracing back to KSI's matchups against Logan Paul in 2018 and 2019, which marked the inception of the influencer boxing trend. While they have subsequently reconciled and entered into a business partnership with the PRIME energy drink company, KSI and 'The Problem Child' continue to have an antagonistic relationship.

Their feud has heightened in recent months. While their mutual animosity adds intrigue to a potential match, the likelihood of the bout materializing seems remote at the moment.

During a recent episode of RIL & WILLS, Riley claimed that the KSI vs. Jake Paul potential matchup holds greater significance than the match between Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao. The English professional boxer asserted that such a bout is crucial for the ongoing vitality of the crossover boxing scene in the future.

Check out Viddal Riley's comments below:

Fans reacted to Riley's comments with an array of reactions.

One fan wrote:

"YouTube Boxing dies if these two don’t fight this year…"

Another wrote:

"I think KSI vs Jake Paul will easily have more PPV sales than Floyd vs Manny"

Check out some more reactions below:

"The fight would be a cringy clown fight anyways."

"Bro should worry about actually booking fights with other ranked cruiserweights"

"Facts. People don’t want to accept the scene is pretty much done without that fight"

Jake Paul discusses potential bout against Viddal Riley

Jake Paul claimed a first-round knockout against Andre August in Florida last month, securing his eighth professional victory. Following his split-decision loss to Tommy Fury in February, 'The Problem' has now secured two consecutive wins.

During the post-fight press conference, the YouTuber-turned-boxer reaffirmed his goal of claiming a boxing world championship. Paul mentioned that he could consider fighting Viddal Riley instead of KSI in order to gain more experience in the squared circle:

"Yeah, for sure, that can happen. That'd be interesting. And he [Riley] has a name, a profile. And that's something that excites me for sure. And as I go down this path, I'm gonna continue to challenge myself, and grow, and grow, and grow. And some of those names start popping into the equation."

Check out Jake Paul's comments below:

The 26-year-old American is scheduled to co-headline the Amanda Serrano vs. Nina Meinke card on March 2, with his opponent yet to be announced.