VIDEO: Brandon Royval shares brief faceoff moment with flyweight champion Alexandre Pantoja after UFC Mexico 

Brandon Royval was quick to share a faceoff with UFC flyweight champion Alexandre Pantoja following his victory at UFC Mexico.

Rovyal took on Brandon Moreno in a rematch last night at UFC Mexico. The two had previously locked horns at UFC 255 when 'The Assassin Baby' won via a first-round TKO. Their rematch, however, was a much closer affair.

They put on a closely contested five-round main event matchup at UFC Mexico which was won by Royval via split decision. Following his victory, the 31-year-old shared a brief moment with the UFC flyweight champion who was present at the arena.

Take a look at the video below:

Expand Tweet

Royval and Pantoja have shared the octagon twice in the past. Their first matchup took place back in 2021 when the Brazilian won the fight via submission in the second round. Later, the two crossed paths at UFC 296 in December last year in what was the first title defense of 'The Cannibal'.

That said, Royval has certainly earned himself another shot at the title and it remains to be seen if he could finally get the better of 'The Brazilian' if they crossed paths again.

Brandon Royval wants to fight Alexandre Pantoja at UFC 301

Following his victory over Brandon Moreno, Brandon Royval has set his eyes on the title again. During the post-fight press conference, Royval was asked about his plans moving forward.

Royval expressed his intention to target a trilogy fight against Pantoja at UFC 301. The 31-year-old fighter hinted at the possibility of defending his title in Denver later this year if he emerges victorious, stating:

"UFC 301, I'm gonna fight Pantoja and I'm gonna take his bout in his hometown at Rio De Janeiro and...after I win that bout, I'll defend my belt in Denver, Colorado."

Catch Brandon Royval's comments in the video below (1:00:50):