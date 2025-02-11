Video: Brendan Schaub shares Joe Rogan's live reaction to Sean Strickland's nose break, slams "armchair quarterbacks" for criticizing game plan

Dricus Plessis retained his middleweight title in dominant fashion at UFC 312, breaking Sean Strickland’s nose en route to a unanimous decision victory. The South African champion outworked Strickland early, landing the heavier shots in a competitive first three rounds.

The fight took a brutal turn in the fourth when Du Plessis connected with a clean right hand that shattered Strickland’s nose, leaving him covered in blood. The final round saw Du Plessis continue his assault, cementing his victory on the scorecards.

With the win, Du Plessis extended his record to 23-2, maintaining his undefeated UFC streak. As the rivalry with Strickland is now settled, the focus shifts to his next challenge, with contenders Khamzat Chimaev and Nassourdine Imavov waiting in the wings.

Brendan Schaub, who streamed the fight alongside Joe Rogan, later shared a clip of Rogan’s stunned reaction to Strickland’s injury. Along with the video, Schaub addressed critics questioning Strickland’s strategy:

"DDP put on an absolute clinic Saturday night. Khamzat is next. If he passes that test he’s your next superstar. Also, for all the armchair quarterbacks saying, 'Strickland should of went out on his shield', go slam your face into the wall, shatter your nose and jump in with the best middleweight in the world and try and completely change your skill set and let me know how it goes for you. Not easy. Not realistic. It’s not what got Strickland to the top. It’s always been his defense. Period."

Demetrious Johnson weighs in on Sean Strickland’s fight against Dricus du Plessis

Streaming his live reaction on YouTube, Demetrious Johnson broke down the UFC 312 main event, pointing out Sean Strickland’s predictable approach. Johnson criticized Strickland’s over-reliance on his jab and Philly shell defense, stating that his unwillingness to evolve made him an easy target.

'Mighty Mouse' said:

"Sean Strickland has a style where he would not not deviate from it whether he's losing a five-round decision or if he's winning a five-round decision... He's been doing that style from the very beginning in the last four years of his career and he'll do it for the next four years of his career. In order to get better in this sport and mixed martial arts you have to take the time. Swallow your pride, swallow your ego, and put yourself in a position where you're going to force yourself to evolve."

Check out Demetrious Johnson's comments below (11:45):

