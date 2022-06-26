Video: Ex-UFC veteran Antonio 'Bigfoot' Silva gets viciously knocked out in 7th straight loss

Former UFC title challenger Antonio 'Bigfoot' Silva faced his seventh straight loss at the recent MMA Series 53 event in Moscow. The fight also marked the Brazilian's third knockout loss in a row.

Oleg Popov viciously knocked Silva out in the second round of their June 24 fight in Moscow. 'Bigfoot' has failed to get a win since his TKO win against Soa Palelei in 2015. His record currently stands at 19-1-13.

Once one of the most dominant heavyweights on the planet, the 42-year-old Brazilian holds wins over the greats of the sport like Alistair Overeem and Fedor Emelianenko.

Silva has also challenged for the UFC heavyweight championship at the promotion's 160th numbered event in 2013 against Cain Velasquez. The fighter is also a former Cage Warriors super heavyweight champion and a former EliteXC heavyweight champion.

Silva has lost 10 of his 12 outings since his title bout with Velasquez in 2013. 'Bigfoot' was scheduled to take on Tyrone Spong as part of an Eagle FC fight card in Florida, but the fight didn't come to fruition.

Antonio Silva's UFC career

Silva was one of the Strikeforce fighters brought into the Ultimate Fighting Championship after the company absorbed Strikeforce in 2011. The Brazilian’s UFC debut came against former UFC champion Cain Velasquez. Silva lost the bout via TKO in the first round.

'Bigfoot' bounced back from his debut loss by stringing two impressive victories. Silva overcame Travis Browne in their 2012 fight and followed up the victory with an impressive third-round knockout of Alistair Overeem in 2013.

With an impressive two-fight win streak, the heavyweight was granted his maiden title shot with the promotion later in the year. Silva yet again succumbed to Velasquez's punches in the title fight, thus losing the bout.

Silva fought for the Ultimate Fighting Championship till 2016. However, the Brazilian has only managed to find one win once since his title bout loss. Silva holds a rather unimpressive record with the Ultimate Fighting Championship, holding only three wins in a total of eleven fights with the promotion.

'Bigfoot' has lost all his fights since his exit from the Ultimate Fighting Championship in 2016.

