VIDEO: Fan gives Nate Diaz a special birthday card just before crowd begins to sing the 'Happy Birthday' song 

A heartwarming moment cut through the tension at the New York press conference for Nate Diaz's upcoming boxing match against Jorge Masvidal.

The June 1 fight, set to take place at Kia Forum in Inglewood, California, marks a rematch between the two UFC veterans. Bu this time in the squared circle. The highly anticipated bout will be a 10-round, 175-pound clash streamed live on Fanmio.

As the two fighters exchanged heated words during the presser, a fan in the audience surprised Diaz with a birthday card. A video circulating online captures the heartwarming exchange.

Clearly touched by the gesture, Diaz chuckled and waived to the crowd as the room erupted in a spontaneous rendition of "Happy Birthday."

This won't be Diaz's first foray into the world of professional boxing. He made his debut in August 2023, losing a unanimous decision to Jake Paul in a 10-round bout. The fight marked his return to combat sports after his departure from the UFC the previous year.

Meanwhile, Masvidal has remained largely inactive since retiring from MMA in 2023. However, he's stayed involved in the fight game through his promotional ventures, Gambred Boxing and Gambred Barekuckle MMA.

Jorge Masvidal vows to settle score with Nate Diaz in upcoming boxing match decisively

Jorge Masvidal is promising a brutal performance against Nate Diaz when they meet in the boxing ring on June 1.

'Gamebred' wasted no time in expressing his fiery determination during an interview on Ariel Helwani's MMA Hour:

"I want to murder this guy. It's nothing personal with him, but I want to beat the f**king brakes off of him. e said the referee saved me [at UFC 244], I don't think anybody with common sense would agree. So, I think this fight right here puts an end to all that bullsh*t."

This boxing match rekindles the fierce rivalry that began in the UFC. Their first encounter, for the 'BMF' title at UFC 244 in November 2001, ended controversially after the third round due to a cut in Diaz.

