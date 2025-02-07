[Video] Francis Ngannou shows off monstrous punching power, maxing out on punching machine 

There are a few things in life that are known to be true: water is wet, the sun rises in the east, and Francis Ngannou will always max out a punching machine. 'The Predator' has been recorded to have one of, if not the hardest punch in any combat sport ever. If Ngannou touches you, your mind's going into orbit.

The former UFC heavyweight champ reminded everyone of this power by maxing out a punch machine by athletic brand Gym Shark. After the meter went up to 999, the machine said, "I got nothing, bro."

Ngannou posted a video of it on his Instagram stories:

Francis Ngannouu's IG story. [Screenshots courtesy: @francisngannou on Instagram]

Ngannou is the epitome of the known truth about heavyweights only needing one punch to win a fight. If you look at his KOs of Jairzinho Rozentruik and Alistair Overeem, you'd know why the Cameroonian slugger's hands have become the stuff of legends.

Francis Ngannou makes successful MMA comeback by stopping Renan Ferreira at PFL Super Fights

After having one of the toughest years of his life in 2024 - getting KO'd for the first time in boxing then tragically losing his son Kobe - Francis Ngannou found redemption at PFL Super Fights: Battle of the Giants. Facing Renan Ferreira for the PFL Super Fights heavyweight championship, the Cameroonian powerhouse reminded everyone why he's a force to be reckoned with.

The one thing Ngannou learned and added on top of his earth-rattling power is patience. In the first minute of the bout, unlike his usual early blitz of power shots, 'The Predator' took his time. After a minute of feeling Ferreira out, Ngannou surprised everyone by shooting for a takedown.

Once he secured the top position, the former UFC heavyweight king methodically picked his shots on the ground. After thwarting a triangle choke and armbar attempt from his Brazilian foe, Ngannou unleashed a hellacious amount of punches that nearly took his opponent's head off.

The referee had seen enough and stopped the fight at 3:30 in the first round, declaring Ngannou the winner via TKO and the new PFL Super Fights heavyweight champion.

Check out the full fight below:

