Create
Notifications

Video: Joe Rogan shares "2050 documentary" clip of Elon Musk warning governors about "AI danger" 

Joe Rogan and Elon Musk discuss the rise of AI [Photo credits: CNN.com &amp; YouTube.com]
Joe Rogan and Elon Musk discuss the rise of AI [Photo credits: CNN.com & YouTube.com]
Rafael Bandayrel
Rafael Bandayrel
FEATURED WRITER
Modified Jun 05, 2022 12:05 PM IST

Joe Rogan believes that his conversation with Elon Musk will be featured in a documentary in 2050 when artificial intelligence (AI) inevitably takes over the world.

Back in September 2018, the popular podcast host had an ominous discussion with Musk about the rise of AI. The billionaire tech magnate revealed that he has worrying concerns about AI as it will be "outside of human control" in the future.

Musk revealed that he has taken up his worries with some of the most influential politicians in the United States, but very few seem to understand how serious the issue already is. In episode #1169 of the Joe Rogan Experience, the Tesla and SpaceX founder said:

"I was really going on the warning quite a lot. I was warning everyone I could. I even met with Obama and just for one reason. He listened. He certainly listened. I met with Congress, I was at a meeting with all 50 governors and talked about just the AI danger. I talked to everyone I could. No one seems to realize where this is going."

Catch the conversation below:

Story continues below ad

Based on the discussion, Musk and Rogan agree that the human race is doomed to be surpassed by AI as the dominant species on Earth. If their speculation is correct, then the future would resemble the plot of the 2004 movie I, Robot.

Listen to episode #1169 of the Joe Rogan Experience:

AI-generated Joe Rogan fake sounds exactly like the podcast host

AIs appear to be coming for Joe Rogan sooner than he expected.

Story continues below ad

Up until now, AI voices have been noticeably stilted and unrealistic. However, researchers from AI startup Dessa have created an exceedingly convincing voice clone that mimicked the UFC commentator.

In an almost two-minute-long video, Dessa demonstrated what their "machine learning model" is capable of doing. Imitating the wildly-popular comic, the AI can be heard saying:

"Friends, I've got something new to tell all of you. I've decided to sponsor a hockey team made up entirely of chimps. I'm tired of people telling me that chimps are not capable of kicking human a** in sports. Chimps are just superior athletes."
Also Read Article Continues below

Astoundingly, the AI doesn't merely mimick Rogan's voice, but it is also aware of the comedian's quirks and interests. As bizarre as Rogan's conversation with Musk was, they might have a point after all.

Watch the video below:

youtube-cover

Edited by Avinash Tewari

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Editorial Standards
Journalism Awards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
Contact Us
Edition:
English
हिन्दी