Video: Joe Rogan shares "2050 documentary" clip of Elon Musk warning governors about "AI danger" 

Joe Rogan believes that his conversation with Elon Musk will be featured in a documentary in 2050 when artificial intelligence (AI) inevitably takes over the world.

Back in September 2018, the popular podcast host had an ominous discussion with Musk about the rise of AI. The billionaire tech magnate revealed that he has worrying concerns about AI as it will be "outside of human control" in the future.

Musk revealed that he has taken up his worries with some of the most influential politicians in the United States, but very few seem to understand how serious the issue already is. In episode #1169 of the Joe Rogan Experience, the Tesla and SpaceX founder said:

"I was really going on the warning quite a lot. I was warning everyone I could. I even met with Obama and just for one reason. He listened. He certainly listened. I met with Congress, I was at a meeting with all 50 governors and talked about just the AI danger. I talked to everyone I could. No one seems to realize where this is going."

Catch the conversation below:

Based on the discussion, Musk and Rogan agree that the human race is doomed to be surpassed by AI as the dominant species on Earth. If their speculation is correct, then the future would resemble the plot of the 2004 movie I, Robot.

Listen to episode #1169 of the Joe Rogan Experience:

AI-generated Joe Rogan fake sounds exactly like the podcast host

AIs appear to be coming for Joe Rogan sooner than he expected.

Up until now, AI voices have been noticeably stilted and unrealistic. However, researchers from AI startup Dessa have created an exceedingly convincing voice clone that mimicked the UFC commentator.

In an almost two-minute-long video, Dessa demonstrated what their "machine learning model" is capable of doing. Imitating the wildly-popular comic, the AI can be heard saying:

"Friends, I've got something new to tell all of you. I've decided to sponsor a hockey team made up entirely of chimps. I'm tired of people telling me that chimps are not capable of kicking human a** in sports. Chimps are just superior athletes."

Astoundingly, the AI doesn't merely mimick Rogan's voice, but it is also aware of the comedian's quirks and interests. As bizarre as Rogan's conversation with Musk was, they might have a point after all.

Watch the video below:

