Video: When Steven Ray executed the same reverse twister lock in a grappling match that he used against Anthony Pettis 

Both Anthony Pettis and Steven Ray are seasoned grapplers, regularly competing in grappling tournaments. However, when they last fought, it was Ray who got the upper hand and submitted Pettis with a beautiful reverse twister lock at PFL 5.

Ray's submission technique left the crowd and commentators stunned, but the submission wasn't anything new to 'Braveheart'. The 32-year-old used the exact same technique in a previous grappling contest.

Watch the submission clips below:

Ali Abdelaziz @AliAbdelaziz00 Just to be clear @StevenRayMMA has used tonight’s technique before at a grappling tournament #. It’s a reverse twister. It’s not an injury or an accident. This is a high level technique. @RenzoGracieBJJ jiu jitsu Just to be clear @StevenRayMMA has used tonight’s technique before at a grappling tournament #. It’s a reverse twister. It’s not an injury or an accident. This is a high level technique. @RenzoGracieBJJ jiu jitsu https://t.co/KEKnGSEyfi

As you can see, the technique used in his grappling contest is the exact same submission that caused Anthony Pettis to submit during their PFL bout. Pettis tapped in the second round, which was his third loss in his last five MMA bouts.

Watch Ray submit Pettis below:

MMA Junkie @MMAJunkie



Stevie Ray finished Anthony Pettis with a Submission of the Year candidate at #2022PFL5 , setting up an immediate rematch in the opening round of the playoffs. 🤯 @PFLMMA | Full story: bit.ly/3xVLorx Stevie Ray finished Anthony Pettis with a Submission of the Year candidate at #2022PFL5, setting up an immediate rematch in the opening round of the playoffs. 🤯🎥 @PFLMMA | Full story: bit.ly/3xVLorx https://t.co/MnouQRX4uL

MMA Junkie called Ray's submission victory over Pettis a "Submission of the Year" contender. These are the sort of headlines that Pettis was hoping to make himself when switching to the PFL after a mixed spell in the UFC.

However, since signing with the PFL, 'Showtime' has had an awful time, winning just one of his four bouts in the organization. Pettis beat Myles Price via submission in just one round, but has suffered losses to Clay Collard, Raush Manfio, and Steven Ray.

When was Anthony Pettis signed to the UFC and what was his organizational record?

Anthony Pettis first appeared on the UFC's radar when facing Clay Guida in 2011 at the Ultimate Fighter 13 Finale. 'Showtime' lost this bout, but went on to face Jeremy Stephens at UFC 136 in the same year.

Pettis has a UFC record of 11 wins and nine losses, which is a good ratio considering the high-level of opposition that the UFC offers. The 35-year-old had a great start to life in the organization, winning five fights in a row between 2011 and 2014.

Watch Pettis speak about life in the UFC and PFL below:

After this initial success, Pettis moved up to the higher ranks and was forced to face much tougher opposition. 'Showtime' faced Rafael dos Anjos, Eddie Alvarez, and Edson Barboza in back-to-back fights, losing all of them via decision.

Pettis' UFC career would then become full of mixed success, rarely winning back-to-back fights but securing wins against the likes of Charles Oliveira and Stephen Thompson. The 35-year-old eventually left the UFC in 2020, despite beating Donald Cerrone and Alex Morono in his last two bouts.

