Video: When an MMA enthusiast fought a powerlifter in a street fight and killed him

Russian MMA enthusiast Anar Allakhveranov killed world champion powerlifter Andrey Drachev in a streetfight in Khabarovsk in 2017.

Russian news agency Tass reported that the incident took place in central Khabarovsk, Russia after the pair argued over whose sport was better. The two men took their shirts off and got involved in a fight which saw Allakhveranov, 26, ultimately drop Drachev, 32, to the ground with a roundhouse kick.

Allakhveranov followed up with a few punches to the head before being separated by bystanders. The fight lasted for nearly five minutes, and it appears that both men agreed to the fight, as they were even seen touching hands at the 3:50 mark.

Watch the full video below:

Following the incident, Allakhveranov was arrested by the police and sentenced to 18 years in prison.

Has there been any MMA deaths in history?

Mixed Martial Arts is one of the fastest growing sports with millions of fans across the globe. However, the sport can be brutal at times with risks that go far beyond a black eye or swollen forehead.

There haven't been any deaths in renowned MMA promotions like the UFC and Bellator. However, the sport has seen a few deaths over the years across other promotions due to freak injuries sustained during the bouts.

Renegades Extreme fighter Sammy Vasquez was one of the first MMA fighters who was reported to have passed away from his injuries in a bout. Vasquez suffered a third-round knockout at the hands of Vince Libardi on October 20, 2007 in Houston, Texas. The 35-year-old went into a coma and died from blunt trauma to the head with a subdural hemorrhage.

Several years later, Extreme Fighting Championship (EFC) fighter Booto Guylain died due to injuries suffered in a fight. Guylain suffered a vicious third-round TKO defeat against Keron Davies at EFC 27 on February 27, 2014. Guylain passed away the following month after being diagnosed with swelling and bleeding of the brain.

In 2017, Hardrock MMA fighter Donshay White suffered a second-round TKO against Ricky Muse in his second amateur bout. The referee had to end the bout due to unanswered strikes.

Following the loss, White went backstage on his own and collapsed. The heavyweight fighter was transported to the hospital where he passed away due to hypertensive cardiovascular disease.

