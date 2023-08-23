“Villain arc starts now” - OnlyF**s boxer Elle Brooke teases "new and unapologetic" version of herself post month-long vacation

Social media star turned boxer Elle Brooke is looking to level up in her professional life.

Brooke took to Twitter to announce that she had a hectic year of non-stop work and training last year. To break away from all the stress she took a month off to kick back and relax.

Brooke greatly appreciated her time away from work but promised that it was going to be an even stronger return to action. She said she would be an unapologetic and villainous version of herself moving forward.

She wrote:

"After a year of non-stop training, creating and f**king, I took a month out and it was glorious. You are all about to see a new, unapologetic version of Elle Brooke! I am going all out in content creation, p*rn and influencer boxing. Villain arc starts now."

Brooke has fought in four exhibition boxing bouts with her only loss coming against Jully Oliveira in July earlier this year. The rest of her three bouts have been strong showings against Andrea-Jane Bunker, Faith Ordway, and Aleksandra Daniel.

Check out her bold declaration on Twitter below:

Boxing champion Ebanie Bridges talks about Elle Brooke

IBF female bantamweight champion Ebanie Bridges trained Elle Brooke and mentored her since the start of her boxing career.

Bridges recently moved away from Essex and spoke about missing Brooke in an interview with NOCONTEXTSPORT. She also discussed Brooke's potential in boxing and stated that she showed more promise than certain professionals.

Bridges also mentioned that Brooke has developed her game greatly and is still in touch with her for most aspects of her training. She said:

"She's like my little buddy, like my best friend, she's like my little sister. So for me to make the move that I had to make, that was the hardest part for me to leave her. Because I loved watching her progression. She does so well, she works so hard, she listens to everything... She's really doing well and she keeps sending me videos and updates... Oh she could definitely turn pro one day. She'd be better than some of the pros that you see."

It remains to be seen if Bridges will continue to coach Elle Brooke upon her return to action.

