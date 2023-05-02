Tito Ortiz has become one of the most polarizing figures in the MMA community, and has been the subject of many jokes. In a recent video circulating on the internet, Ortiz was seen testing out a 9G centrifuge, which simulates the feeling of extreme gravity.

Ortiz was at the National Aerospace Training and Research (NASTAR) Center in Southampton, Pennsylvania, to test out their centrifuge, which goes up to 9G. At 9G levels of simulated gravity, there is almost 2,200 lbs of applied pressure.

Ortiz, when in the machine, can be seen struggling to breathe and eventually passing out, losing consciousness completely. In the same video, his face contorts into a hilarious mess.

Check out the video of Tito Ortiz in a 9G centrifuge here:

Ortiz took to Instagram to give his thoughts on the experience. He said:

"Couldn’t explain the feeling that I had after doing 9 g’s. I’ve never done any training like this before and I’m only the second person on this simulator to do it with no prior training. Going from one, two, three, four, five, six, seven, eight, nine Gs seemed like forever in this flight simulator. Day, one is down back at it tomorrow morning. #flight #bucketlist #pilot@nastarcenter"

Tito Ortiz was last seen fighting when he faced Alberto Rodriguez

Tito 'The Huntington Beach Bad Boy' Ortiz's last MMA appearance was when he faced Alberto Rodriguez at Combate Americas - Tito vs Alberto in December of 2019. Given his age (48), fans are unlikely to see Ortiz in the cage any time soon.

Ortiz beat Rodriguez by submission in the very first round. Prior to that, he took on Chuck Liddell in their famed trilogy bout, beating an aging 'Iceman' by KO in the first round.

The 48-year-old also took on Anderson Silva in a boxing match, which unfortunately did not go his way. He was knocked out cold by Silva in the very first round, leading to much speculation as to whether he should fight again or not.

Watch as Tito Ortiz gets knocked out by Anderson Silva:

At random times I think about Anderson Silva knockout out Tito Ortiz and it puts a smile on my face lol https://t.co/yCJAEk7juF

