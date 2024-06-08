"Visualizing" - Fans react to Sean O'Malley taking inspiration from Conor McGregor's highlights before knocking out Aljamain Sterling at UFC 292

Sean O'Malley was one of the biggest stars in the UFC long before his days as a champion began. O'Malley took his career to the next level by claiming the bantamweight title at UFC 292 and recently released footage showed the film he watched before the fight as motivation.

In the Roku-produced docuseries 'Inside the UFC,' episode two focused on the rise of Sean O'Malley to becoming a champion. The 48-minute episode showed 'Sugar' preparing for his title fight against Aljamain Sterling by watching highlights of Conor McGregor's career before making the walk.

Expand Tweet

Trending

As the docuseries has gained traction with fans on social media, many have pointed to certain behind-the-scenes facts that were never before brought to light.

Fans praised O'Malley for "visualizing" his title reign, with one comment reading:

"Visualizing"

Expand Tweet

Most were split in the comments as some fans of the 29-year-old were fascinated by the move and others called him a "glazer" and "fanboy."

Other fan comments included:

"Glazer"

"Say what you want about Suga this is pretty cool"

"Why was he watching the Poirier fight"

"Fanboy will never be like Conor. Conor beat champs when they were at their best unlike O'Malley who beat an injured Aljo"

View more fan reactions to Sean O'Malley watching Conor McGregor's highlights below:

Fans react to Sean O'Malley watching videos of Conor McGregor before UFC 292 [via @champ_rds on X]

Is Sean O'Malley on good terms with Conor McGregor?

Sean O'Malley has always been compared to Conor McGregor throughout his career while openly acknowledging 'The Notorious' as one of his idols. However, the two engaged in a social media feud in May after the Irishman challenged the bantamweight to spar with him for previously testing positive for Ostarine.

Since their public online rivalry, the two have both put the incident behind them, with O'Malley telling The MacLife that there is no ill will between the fighters.

View Sean O'Malley's comments on Conor McGregor below (3:22):