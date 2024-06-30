WATCH: Jarred Brooks turns the lights off on Lito Adiwang and puts him to sleep in ONE debut

The hype surrounding the ONE Championship debut of Jarred Brooks in Nov. 2021 at ONE: NextGen III was quickly justified as he defeated Filipino MMA star Lito Adiwang inside the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

This thrilling clash between the two strawweights was posted by ONE Championship on YouTube, and they wrote the description:

"After a HEATED war of words, Filipino phenom Lito Adiwang and American debutant Jarred Brooks settled the score with a superb submission finish in the main event of ONE: NEXTGEN III - proudly presented by Fairtex!"

Right from the get-go, the difference in fighting styles between Brooks and Adiwang was apparent, as the former immediately went for the takedown while the latter used his elite striking to inflict damage.

However, the superior grappling and wrestling of 'The Monkey God' was too much for 'The Thunder Kid' to handle as he pulled off an arm triangle submission victory in the second round to announce his grand arrival on the global stage.

Jarred Brooks to face Gustavo Balart at ONE Fight Night 24 for ONE interim championship

With current ONE strawweight MMA world champion Joshua Pacio out for a significant time due to an injury, the world's largest martial arts organization has decided to keep the division busy, as they booked the ONE interim strawweight world title match between Brooks and Gustavo Balart.

The two top-ranked divisional contenders will headline the ONE Fight Night 24 card on Aug. 2, which will take place inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

This exciting clash between two fighters with elite wrestling backgrounds will determine the opponent of 'The Passion' in a world title unification bout in the near future.

ONE Fight Night 24 will take place at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok and will be available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.